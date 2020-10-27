COVID I9 palliatives warehouse in Jos pic.twitter.com/PVArzhigC4 m (@fhateemah_) October 24, 2020

A video posted October 24 on Twitter provides a closer look at the people tossing sacks of food to those below.

I saw posts on Twitter calling for residents of Jos to locate and raid Covid-19 relief materials warehouses. I am from a lower-middle-class family, so food isn't a problem for us yet, but I decided to join those raiding the warehouse as a show of solidarity to the general disgruntlement and rage of the masses at the way the country has been poorly run.



As soon as I got there, I noticed that some parts of the roofing sheets had already been torn open. Sacks of food supplies (maize, guinea corn) had already been removed from the rooftop, thrown down at random to an agitated crowd, and carted away. There was no fighting, only periodical arguments on the ownership of the sacks that were thrown down from the rooftop. Meanwhile, some people were already trying to help themselves by creating more openings in the warehouse to gain access to the relief supplies. The crowd was on a rapid increase. It wouldn't be totally out of place to say that the crowd had tripled from when I first arrived.

Please Retweet...My people see rice, indomie and other Covid-19 palliative hidden in a warehouse in Lagos #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #indomie Ikoyi prison As rock Seyi Tinubu #NIGERIAPREVAILS pic.twitter.com/xxdKBpYnrA Aisha Yesufu (@EndsarsAisha) October 22, 2020

A video posted on Twitter October 22 shows looting in a warehouse in Lagos.

Ekiti state palliatives warehouse discovered. pic.twitter.com/p8zaOBTDnA Otaigbe Imadegbelo (@Imudia_se2) October 23, 2020

A video posted on Twitter October 23 shows people carrying sacks away from a warehouse in Ekiti State.



Undistributed stockpiles

In a photo provided by one of our Observers, we can see a sack labeled “Federal Republic of Nigeria Food Relief.”

The Palliatives discovered in Jos can feed a whole City 😳

pic.twitter.com/PQJy2pcIT4 DANNY WALTER👑 #ShoePlug (@DannyWalta) October 24, 2020

A video posted on Twitter on October 24 shows the interior of the warehouse with sacks of grains stacked almost to the ceiling.