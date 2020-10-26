Warning: Some of the images in this article could be shocking for readers.







Azeri authorities have confirmed that at least 60 civilians have died since the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict reignited on September 27. The ceasefire established on October 18 was swiftly broken by both sides in the space of only a few hours. Turkey is supporting Azerbaijan in the conflict, and Armenia is sending financial and military resources to separatists in the disputed region.At least four geolocated videos that have been verified by journalists and geolocation specialists show the presence of Syrian fighters sent to the front line of the conflict zone.

First video: A training camp for mercenaries



This video has been shared online on the social media app Telegram since September 25. It shows a training camp for Syrian fighters who are getting ready to leave for Azerbaijan. In the video, the young mercenaries talk to each other in accents from the north-west of Syria, according to local Syrian journalists to whom the FRANCE 24 Observers team showed the video.





Using clues in the video, a geolocation specialist who uses the online handle Obretix managed to identify where the video was filmed. It was filmed in a



geolocation of SNA mercenaries https://t.co/u8xCcmXFBw training at Hawar Kilis military crossing on the border to Turkey https://t.co/xvQ4ZFZr3a allegedly prior to their deployment to Azerbaijan (h/t @AKMcKeever) pic.twitter.com/LRQcv1VOl3 Samir (@obretix) October 8, 2020

Turkey-aligned Syrian forces in Hawar Kilis already took part in ‘

Second video: Soldiers arrive in Azerbaijan

On September 27, another video emerged on Syrian social media. In the video, one can see a convoy of 4x4 vehicles with Syrian soldiers packed into the back of them. The person filming and others lining the side of the road and watching the vehicles go past shout encouragement at them in Turkish. The fighters brandish their guns and chant, “[The prophet] Mohammed [will always be] our guide!” This war cry is commonly associated with the Syrian National Army (SNA), a Turkey-backed, armed opposition group that is an offshoot of the Free Syrian Army, which was formed in 2011 to fight against the Syrian regime.

This video now floating around Telegram claims to show Syrian mercenaries in Azerbaijan and it awfully looks like it. pic.twitter.com/M0kR2QI238 Woofers (@NotWoofers) September 27, 2020

The video has been circulating since September 27 on Telegram, but the date when it was filmed has not been established.





Social media users and investigative media that specialise in geolocation managed to find where this second video was filmed, using visual elements as clues: it was filmed on a street in the town of Horadiz in southern Azerbaijan, in the Karabakh region.

Red marks the location I assume the video was made from. The landmark through which I found the location was the tower of some sort in the backround. It is marked in blue in the sat. image. Also of note is the white box on the other side of the street. pic.twitter.com/MtrN1waTfU Leon L. (@LeonL62342286) September 28, 2020



Third video: Mercenaries issue a call for others to join them in Azerbaijan



A third video was relayed on October 3 on local news sites in Aleppo, Syria. It was filmed by a Syrian fighter for his fellow soldiers who stayed in Syria. The video has a logo on the top right-hand side of the screen for the ‘Syrian National Army in Azerbaijan’.



The FRANCE 24 Observers team was able to link the fighters in this video with the Sultan Murad division, a division of the National Syrian Army with Turkoman origins. The music playing on top of the video is singing praise about this particular division. The person filming tries to get his fellow soldiers to dance and pose for the camera, and they encourage soldiers still in Syria to join up. “You’re welcome here, come and join us so that we can have some fun against Armenia!” one of them says to the camera, grinning. Some of the soldiers are wearing military fatigues and carrying guns.



Fourth video: Violent clashes with Armenian soldiers

This video was filmed by a soldier who says he is part of the Hamza division, affiliated with the Farouq Brigades of the Syrian National Army created in 2011. The video was filmed around October 3 and has been shared on social media since October 10, showing the lifeless bodies of Armenian soldiers. “Praise God, here’s what they’ve looted and their ammunition. God will ensure we triumph over every pig and infidel,” he says, walking among the bodies.

Because of the potentially shocking nature of the video, we have decided to only share a link to this short extract.



#Syria-focused WhatsApp group publishes unverified footage of what looks like a dead #Armenian volunteer in #NagornoKarabakh

'The swines of the Armenian Army'

The narrator says 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZVFEtBdgsz Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) October 4, 2020



Alexander McKeever, a journalist from the investigative organisation Bellingcat, geolocated the video. It takes place near Marjan, a village in the south of Azerbaijan under Azeri control, close to the border with Iran.

I believe the location is 39.379327, 47.234393 in Marjan, a frontline village captured by Azerbaijan a couple days ago https://t.co/oWMiHgJwLF pic.twitter.com/rb3XHS64MU Alexander McKeever (@AKMcKeever) October 10, 2020