The devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic this year has been exacerbated by the onslaught of fake news and conspiracy theories surrounding the virus. Case in point: a two-minute black-and-white video that supposedly predicted the pandemic in 1956 has been shared repeatedly on social media since August. However, this viral video was not created in 1956, but in 2020, using archival footage overlayed with present-day narration. The Observers spoke with the original creator of the satirical video to find out more.
Although the video appears to have first been shared in August, garnering 748 views on the Plandemic TV Facebook page, social media users have continued to repost it throughout October.
Of several different cuts of the viral video, the most-shared version is a two-minute clip with footage from the mid-20th century, accompanied by a voiceover of a male narrator reflecting on the future. After making a series of prescient predictions including “rampant obesity” and “fitting the many fixtures of an office into a device smaller than a loaf of bread”, he arrives at his most astonishing reveal. “Experts predict,” he says, “that by the year 2020, a new virus will rise, spreading from somewhere in Asia to the rest of the world.”
Many versions of the shared video indicate that it was made 64 years ago on February 29, 1956, and urge the viewer to watch the last 45 seconds, when the speaker makes his “prediction” about the future coronavirus.
However, a reverse video search using the InVid verification tool reveals the video’s true origins. The American verification media Snopes found that several featured clips, including one with a house-cleaning robot and another depicting an “obese” man, were taken from the 1940 film “Leave It to Roll-Oh”. Another clip of a girl sneezing into a handkerchief turns out to be 1940s archival footage available via Getty Images.
(Left) A still of a scene from the viral video “predicting the pandemic”. (Right) A still of the same scene, taken from the 1940 film “Leave It to Roll-Oh”.
Finally, the full viral video can be traced back to a four-minute YouTube video posted on February 29, 2020 by RamsesThePigeon, a regular creator of satirical content on the platform. The original video, entitled “1950s PSA: Avoiding the future plague”, purports not only to predict the future pandemic, but to give instructions on how to avoid it. However, before announcing the solution, the video cuts to a commercial about Doeskin Napkins also archival footage from 1954. After, we see the words “Footage Missing”, followed by the end title.
The caption of the original video clearly states that the creator “acquired archival and public domain footage from archive.org” and that he “only threw this together because I wanted to have a video upload on February 29th”.
“The viral versions of ‘Avoiding the Future Plague’ were edited to omit much of the more-overt humor.”
FRANCE 24 Observers spoke to RamsesThePigeon about his intentions behind the original video and how he feels about his work being repurposed as fake news.
Despite the dangers of fake news, Ramses feels that satire can be an effective method of combating online disinformation provided that satirists are transparent about the nature of their work.
I wasn’t aware of how far the video had spread until people started reaching out to me about it. I was somewhat dismayed. My content is first and foremost meant to be entertaining, with a secondary goal of prompting thought on the part of viewers. The versions of “Avoiding the Future Plague” which went viral were edited to omit much of the more-overt humor, which means that most audiences don’t benefit from either of these intentions.
I personally feel that satire is more important now than ever. It’s very difficult to alter entrenched viewpoints without first altering the emotions associated with them. With effective satire, the tone is one of good-natured mockery. It allows people to change their minds by being a part of a joke as opposed to being the butt of one, and it also serves to inoculate the unaware against genuine disinformation.
To ensure that our work isn’t repurposed for nefarious means, satirists should provide very obvious giveaway moments. Since even those can be removed, it’s also essential to offer a thread by which curious parties can be led to the truth. For example, my logo appears in my video, and it’s easy to compare the narration to that of other pieces I’ve made.
I personally feel that well-meaning satirists need to straddle the line between keeping up their acts and coming clean. Maintaining a façade of public-facing sincerity while offering earnest answers to behind-the-scenes questions allows both the humor and the honesty to be preserved.