(Left) A still of a scene from the viral video “predicting the pandemic”. (Right) A still of the same scene, taken from the 1940 film “Leave It to Roll-Oh”.

Although the video appears to have first been shared in August, garnering 748 views on the Plandemic TV Facebook page, social media users have continued to repost it throughout October.Of several different cuts of the viral video, the most-shared version is a two-minute clip with footage from the mid-20th century, accompanied by a voiceover of a male narrator reflecting on the future. After making a series of prescient predictions including “rampant obesity” and “fitting the many fixtures of an office into a device smaller than a loaf of bread”, he arrives at his most astonishing reveal. “Experts predict,” he says, “that by the year 2020, a new virus will rise, spreading from somewhere in Asia to the rest of the world.”Many versions of the shared video indicate that it was made 64 years ago on February 29, 1956, and urge the viewer to watch the last 45 seconds, when the speaker makes his “prediction” about the future coronavirus.However, a reverse video search using the InVid verification tool reveals the video’s true origins. The American verification media Snopes found that several featured clips, including one with a house-cleaning robot and another depicting an “obese” man, were taken from the 1940 film “ Leave It to Roll-Oh ”. Another clip of a girl sneezing into a handkerchief turns out to be 1940s archival footage available via Getty Images.Finally, the full viral video can be traced back to a four-minute YouTube video posted on February 29, 2020 by RamsesThePigeon, a regular creator of satirical content on the platform. The original video, entitled “1950s PSA: Avoiding the future plague”, purports not only to predict the future pandemic, but to give instructions on how to avoid it. However, before announcing the solution, the video cuts to a commercial about Doeskin Napkins also archival footage from 1954. After, we see the words “Footage Missing”, followed by the end title.The caption of the original video clearly states that the creator “acquired archival and public domain footage from archive.org” and that he “only threw this together because I wanted to have a video upload on February 29th”.