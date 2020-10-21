I wasn’t aware of how far the video had spread until people started reaching out to me about it. I was somewhat dismayed. My content is first and foremost meant to be entertaining, with a secondary goal of prompting thought on the part of viewers. The versions of “Avoiding the Future Plague” which went viral were edited to omit much of the more-overt humor, which means that most audiences don’t benefit from either of these intentions.

I personally feel that satire is more important now than ever. It’s very difficult to alter entrenched viewpoints without first altering the emotions associated with them. With effective satire, the tone is one of good-natured mockery. It allows people to change their minds by being a part of a joke as opposed to being the butt of one, and it also serves to inoculate the unaware against genuine disinformation.



To ensure that our work isn’t repurposed for nefarious means, satirists should provide very obvious giveaway moments. Since even those can be removed, it’s also essential to offer a thread by which curious parties can be led to the truth. For example, my logo appears in my video, and it’s easy to compare the narration to that of other pieces I’ve made.



I personally feel that well-meaning satirists need to straddle the line between keeping up their acts and coming clean. Maintaining a façade of public-facing sincerity while offering earnest answers to behind-the-scenes questions allows both the humor and the honesty to be preserved.

FRANCE 24 Observers spoke to RamsesThePigeon about his intentions behind the original video and how he feels about his work being repurposed as fake news.Despite the dangers of fake news, Ramses feels that satire can be an effective method of combating online disinformation provided that satirists are transparent about the nature of their work.