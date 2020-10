“The Nigerian Police have also equipped some hoodlums to terrorise ongoing peaceful protests in Abuja and Lagos. A few of them were caught and have confessed to being paid 1500 naira (3,34 euros) for this. That is the government’s plan - they will tell international bodies that we fought amongst ourselves so they can have a reason to unleash the army in the name of “maintaining peace.”

video taken at 8:30am

Hoodlums and thugs attacking peaceful protesters at alausa with machetes/cutlass, knives and sticks



The number of protesters at alausa is small, there's is strength in numbers#EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndSWAT#EndPoliceBrutality#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/cqPCifjtEf A boy with no name and 10 others (@ruffwise) October 15, 2020

They fulanis hoodlums came to attack protesters at berger in Abuja

Vandalized car's but some of them were unlucky#AbujaProtests pic.twitter.com/zQwwZ7QPPS NATIONAL YOUTH PROTEST 2020 (@YouthprotestNG) October 14, 2020

“They must hear our voices. They want to instill fear so as to disband us and make us quiet like we used to. But enough is enough. We the youths are first asking to stay alive, and when that is achieved, we are coming for our corrupt leaders.”

THIS IS THE CROWD AT LEKKI TOLL GATE. #EndSWAT #EndSARS 🚫 pic.twitter.com/e48rX6DgGS B to the M (@itsBolajii) October 14, 2020

A video posted on Twitter on October 14 shows a large crowd of protesters gathered together and singing at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

An October 15 Twitter video posted by user Ruffwise shows men carrying machetes, knives and batons crossing a road in Alausa, a district in Ikeja. The user writes that they are the hoodlums attacking peaceful protesters.An October 14 Twitter video posted by user YouthprotestNG shows a car with broken windows and two bloodied men on the side of a road in Abuja, the country’s capital. The man recording the video narrates: “They came to attack us. This is enough! We are fighting for everybody in this country, why would they attack us?” According to the video’s caption, “these Fulani hoodlums came to attack protesters at Berger in Abuja”.In an October 14 Twitter post, Amnesty International Nigeria condemned the “attacks on peaceful protesters by armed hoodlums specifically hired to disrupt the ongoing #EndSARS protest”. It is not clear whether the hoodlums were hired by the government or by other actors seeking to incite violence.On October 14, the country’s police chief ordered police officers to stop using force against protesters, announced the release of all detained protesters, and affirmed Nigerians’ right to protest peacefully. However, on October 15, the government announced a ban on all protests in Abuja. The same day, a post on the Nigerian Army’s official Facebook page “warned all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist”, adding that the army is “ready to fully support the civil authority to maintain law and order”.According to Nonye, Nigerians are not relenting. The #EndSARS protesters are calling on the government to implement 5 key reforms : immediate release of all arrested protesters, justice for all victims of police brutality and compensation for their families, an independent body to oversee investigation of police misconduct, retraining of dismissed SARS officers, and pay raises for police so that they are adequately compensated for protecting citizens.Article by Diana Liu