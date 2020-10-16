“It was a peaceful protest in front of the Area C police command at Ojuelegba. A few youths were on a street beside the police command, where a few SARS officials were on patrol. A senior officer in a red shirt and black jeans ran to the front of the protest, apparently trying to avoid a clash between some youths and a member of his SARS team. Then we heard two gunshots and a round of shots fired simultaneously. We had to run for our lives.”

This video sent by Nonye shows the scene described on October 12 in Surulere. Young protesters are walking the streets peacefully when two gunshots are heard. Then, a round of shots is fired and the protesters take off running.

“As the shootings went on, an innocent bystander was hit in the neck by a stray bullet. A group of the medical team rushed back to try and rescue him. I stumbled upon another gunshot victim: a young man who had been hit on the thigh by another stray bullet. I applied pressure to the wound and put him in a cab to a nearby hospital.



We later learned that the first shot was from an officer of the SARS team who "accidentally discharged" his weapon while trying to scare the youth. He hit the senior officer in the red shirt. His abdomen was severed, and he didn't survive. So two people died and one person was injured that day.”

This screenshot from a October 12 video posted by Twitter user Courage Ngele shows the medical team trying to resurrect the bystander hit by a stray bullet, to no avail.