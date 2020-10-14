'Voter Fraud Alert?' - US voters post photos of their unsolicited mail-in ballots online

Dr. Hood said that erroneously sent ballots are only a threat if someone tries to use them to vote:

“These administrative mistakes occur. If you’re a state that’s suddenly ramping up your mail-in balloting because of the coronavirus, there’s likely to be more mistakes made. But unless someone takes the ballot of a deceased person and votes on their behalf, it’s not fraud. Voter fraud from what we can tell is fairly rare and episodic.”

There has been at least one instance of targeted mail-in ballot fraud this year, Dr. Atkeson said:

“Mail-in voting is not filled with fraud, but the fraud that we find is targeted in places where election results are going to be close. An example of this is a municipal election earlier this year in Paterson, New Jersey that was overturned after charges of mail-in voter fraud caused nearly 20 percent of the ballots to be rejected.



“Every state has their own more or less stringent process for qualifying ballots. In states with universal vote-by-mail like Colorado and Utah, we certainly see instances where submitted ballots are signed by someone other than the voter and those are caught. There are security checks that should prevent the most egregious acts of fraud. However, signature matching is not an exact science, both in terms of qualifying votes that should be counted and votes that shouldn’t be counted. But I do believe that processes in place are strong attempts to assure the security of the system.”

Dr. Hood agrees:

“It really depends on the state - the United States basically has 50 different election systems with different safeguards. North Carolina has what they call witness affirmation someone has to sign witnessing that the person sending the ballot voted the ballot. Another safeguard is if the state -- like Georgia -- requires voters to request absentee ballots. This way, the voter is initiating the process.” More than half of states check the signatures on incoming mail-in ballots against signatures they have on file for registered voters, but Dr. Atkeson says that the rigour of these checks varies.Dr. Hood agrees:

“If we don’t feel our leaders are elected honestly, we lose the … promise of democracy.”