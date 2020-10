The Fake News media tells us mail-in voting is an air tight system with no potential for fraud.



And yet, here’s another example of just how prone to fraud the system is... https://t.co/woqWWCoajp Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 30, 2020

I just received my automatically distributed mail-in ballot in MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ, after having never participated in... Posted by Tom Daniel on Sunday, September 27, 2020

Ballots for dead relatives

VOTER FRAUD ALERT! Write-in ballots for my late parents from Union County, NJ were just forwarded to me in another state. If these hadn't arrived I wouldn't believe it could happen. Beware of what's going on in Union County! #realdonaldtrump #JoeBiden #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/qDI3MrY2cH Carolyn Quinn (@sequinrosette) October 5, 2020

Twitter user Carolyn Quinn sent documents to the France 24 Observers showing that her parents are deceased.

On September 30, Twitter user Richie McGinniss posted a picture of what he said were four ballots from Washington D.C. for people who no longer lived in his home. His post provoked a flurry of worried responses and was retweeted by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who called it an example of a system “prone to fraud”.On September 27, Facebook user Tom Daniel posted a picture of an automatically mailed ballot from New Jersey that he claimed was sent to him mistakenly. In a message with the hashtag #TRUMP2020, he said he had lived and voted in Florida since 2016, and called on other users to “expose the fraud coming out of states who automatically send out mail-in ballots”, adding: “we know which side is pushing for this”. Both New Jersey and Washington D.C. are mailing ballots to all active and registered voters due to the coronavirus.President Trump has sent at least eight tweets since September about what he calls “unsolicited ballots”, warning that states are sending “ 80 million unsolicited ballots to voters ” and that “the Unsolicited Mail In Ballot Scam is a major threat to our Democracy, & the Democrats know it.”Others report receiving ballots for dead relatives, like Twitter user Carolyn Quinn, who posted a picture on October 6 of mail-in ballots from New Jersey that were meant for her deceased parents with the caption: “VOTER FRAUD ALERT!”. Quinn told the FRANCE 24 Observers that her parents both passed away around one year ago, and provided court documents attesting to the fact.In 2020, the coronavirus has spurred 23 states and Washington D.C. to expand voting by mail. A total of 24 states now allow mail-in voting for any reason including fear of the coronavirus , compared with 16 in 2016. The number of states mailing ballots to all registered voters has also doubled, going from five in 2016 to 10 this year. The New York Times has reported that ballot request data indicates that more Democrats than Republicans are likely to vote by mail in 2020.