An August 30 Instagram Live video showing a scene at one of David's “Lunch With You” protests.







David explains that his letter lays out the conflicts between police and Hong Kong citizens over the past year, particularly the



David also writes and delivers petitions to top government authorities, as we can see in this Facebook Live video of him at the Hong Kong Police Headquarters on October 7.David explains that his letter lays out the conflicts between police and Hong Kong citizens over the past year, particularly the police’s violence and wrongful methods of law enforcement. The letter also mentions the recent degradation of press liberties in Hong Kong and calls for reporting freedoms to be restored to the people.

A October 7 Facebook Live video showing David being interviewed at the Hong Kong Police Headquarters while he delivers a petition to the Commissioner.

David’s protests tend to be visual and symbolic. He either protests solo, or in small, masked and socially distanced groups. Hong Kong police have suppressed larger protests since the passing of the National Security Law, but small, peaceful gatherings are still tolerated, although police forces are often present to exert pressure on the protesters.This video posted to David’s Instagram account on August 30 shows a scene at one of his “Lunch With You” actions. Accompanied by a few masked protesters, David and his partners hold up blank sheets of paper, a message of protest of the censorship made official in the National Security Law. David is singing the protest anthem “Glory to Hong Kong”, but changing the lyrics to the numbers 5201314 – pronounced in Cantonese, the letters sound like the phrase “I’ll love you forever and always”.