We’ve been treating two jaguars who were hurt in the fires the Pantanal, even though that’s about 1,000 kilometres from where we are located. They were transferred here by van because both had serious burns. Right now, they are receiving medical treatment financed by our partner organisations.



One of the jaguars, who we named Amanaci, arrived with severe burns. She could no longer move by herself. There was almost no flesh left on her paws; you could see her bones.



The other jaguar, who we named Ousado, arrived two or three days later. He was in better health, with just second degree burns. He is almost ready to go back to the wild. The problem is that his habitat caught on fire. So we are trying to come up with a plan to reintroduce him back to the habitat where he was living by giving him food so that he can survive.



It’s the first time we’ve received jaguars in such a critical state. They would have probably died if they weren’t brought here. The jaguars we’ve saved are symbolic, they are like two icons in the fight for conservation.

On September 22, during a speech at the virtual opening of the UN General Assembly, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro played down the fires ravaging the Amazon and the Pantanal and blamed indigenous farmers for starting them.However federal police in the Pantanal are currently focusing their investigations on five large-scale farmers, suspected of having set fire to the vegetation to transform it into pastureland. The Brazilian president also complained that the government was victim to a "brutal campaign of misinformation" about the fires.On September 14, the states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, where the Brazilian Pantanal is located, declared a state of emergency. This will make it possible to mobilise more means and materials to respond to the crisis. The same week, the government allocated nearly 13.9 million Brazilian reals (equivalent to €2.1 million) to help the two states combat the fires.