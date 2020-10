The first bodies buried in Wadi Al Salam had been kept for several days or even weeks in hospital morgues in the capital and other towns.



The Ministry [of Health?] decided to bury the victims in body bags from the morgue and in the coffin that they were placed in at the hospital. That’s what it was like for the first few days. Just under 200 Covid-19 victims [Editor’s note: out of a total of 4,000] were buried in Wadi Al Salam under the instructions of the Ministry.



After the first wave, Hachd al-Châabi [Editor’s note: The “Popular Mobilization Forces”, a paramilitary coalition made up of Iraqi Shia militias formed in 2014 to fight the Islamic State group in Iraq] asked the ministry to set up a wash house where the bodies could be cleaned and the Ministry accepted.



At first, we were just washing the bodies of the men, who were then buried according to Islamic customs, wrapped in a shroud and without a coffin. Many women were buried in body bags until a team of women joined us a few weeks later to clean and take care of the female victims.

يجب ان نرجع إلى الله قبل ان يرجع بنا..#كورونا pic.twitter.com/U2w1OJH0sx الشيخ ابوعلي الفاطمي (@al_fatme1990) June 10, 2020

Sheikh Abu Ali and his fellow volunteers carry out funeral prayers in Wadi Al Salam cemetery in Najaf on June 9.



What you see in the videos are families exhuming their loved ones who were buried in coffins. Those were the very first Covid-19 victims buried in Wadi Al Salam. Some families (as you see in the videos) refused to believe that the body they had dug up belonged to their loved one and ended up exhuming other bodies looking for the “right” one. Others found a different person buried in the site where their loved one was meant to be. At least one family burned down a trailer belonging to the funeral services as a sign of protest.

صورة | ذوو متوفي بـ كورونا يحرقون أحد "الكرفانات" في مقبرة كورونا في النجف ويشتبكون مع العاملين في المقبرة، بعد نبشهم قبر والدهم لنقل جثمانه من المقبرة وعثورهم على جثة امرأة بدلاً من جثة والدهم المتوفي.

ذوو المتوفي، وهم من أهالي ذي قار، نبشوا ٣ قبور أخرى ولم يجدوا جثة والدهم pic.twitter.com/h6QsfGdUsy Firas Alimamالحساب الثاني بلغ براحتك ???????????????? (@FirasAlimam20) September 13, 2020

"The family of a victim had an argument with cemetery workers and burned down a trailer in Najaf. The family had exhumed the grave of their father (…) and discovered, instead, the body of a stranger in his place (…) They dug up three other graves but still didn’t find their dead father,” said this social media user. The incident occurred on September 11 . The relatives were arrested and then released the same day.

As for the issue with some families finding the “wrong” body in the “wrong” place, that could be explained by the fact that the teams who ran the burials were extremely understaffed. Each team had less than 20 people [Editor’s note: in accordance with health regulations].

They still managed to bury close to 1,500 bodies in just a few weeks. Every day, between 125 and 150 bodies would be delivered to the cemetery. We’d have to sterilize them and then wash them according to Islamic ritual. We’d wash the bodies, pray and bury them one after the other, sometimes from 4pm to 10am the next day.

Families came to the Wadi Al Salam cemetery to exhume the bodies of their loved ones. They dug up the graves and removed the bodies of their relatives, still in body bags.

Cleric Sheikh Abu Ali Fatimi conducted burials of the Covid dead in Wadi Al Salam cemetery in June . He told us about his experience.