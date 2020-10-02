This video, which was shared by a local Facebook page on September 14, garnered 18,000 views.







The same video shows families using shovels to dig up graves, their bare feet in the sand. The person filming the video continues to narrate, showing a grave containing a coffin broken in two.



When their loved ones died of Covid-19 several months ago, these same families struggled to find a place to bury them. Locals refused to allow the Covid dead to be buried in nearby cemeteries because they were afraid that the bodies would transmit the virus. Some bodies remained in the morgues for weeks as families hunted desperately for a burial ground.

Many social media users in Iraq were shocked and outraged by videos filmed on September 10 and 11 in the Wadi Al Salam cemetery, near Najaf (about 160 kilometres south of Baghdad). The videos show angry families who came to exhume the bodies of their relatives who died of Covid-19 and were buried in this desert cemetery in late March and early April. The families obtained permission from health authorities to collect the bodies on September 7, after months of lobbying. They wanted to bury their loved ones in family plots or cemeteries closer to their homes.The family of a Covid-19 victim from Basra filmed this video on September 11 in Wadi Al Salam cemetery. They wanted to transport his body to Amara (located about 265 km from Najaf). "We came with his identification number and his name. But we didn’t find him. We found someone else in the grave,” explains a relative standing off-camera at the start to the video.