Screenshot of Elijah Schaffer's Twitter post on September 25 claiming that these images are of mail-in ballots trashed in California.

Screenshot of the first picture in Elijah Schaffer's Twitter post on September 25, 2020, supposedly of binned mail-in ballots.

Help us stop a false report

Someone posted pictures on the web showing empty Vote-by-Mail envelopes from Sonoma County in recycling bins. The pictures are of old empty envelopes from the November 2018 election that were disposed of as allowed by law. pic.twitter.com/0FrhnD3jHg County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) September 25, 2020

There are a few images associated with this claim, but most are variants on the one below. Images and stories like these are being used to mislead people about the integrity of the election. We recommend caution when sharing images, especially images of uncertain provenance. pic.twitter.com/llD9K9Pz5I Election Integrity Partnership (@2020Partnership) September 25, 2020