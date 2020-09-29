Xi’an students scream to “unblock [the school]”





This video by Vortex Media, a well-known Chinese online media, shows amateur clips of students screaming from their dormitories at Xi’an International Studies University on the evening of September 20. The video notes that “students were dissatisfied with the lockdown of the school and rising prices in campus services. The students shouted collectively in their dormitories for nearly 30 minutes.” When asked about the protest, a student interviewed by the media said that “many normal channels of communication have little effect, so we’ve resorted to expressing our demands in such a radical way.”



Early in the week of September 21, videos of multiple universities protesting in Xi’an, a city in central China, emerged on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.This video by Vortex Media, a well-known Chinese online media, shows amateur clips of students screaming from their dormitories at Xi’an International Studies University on the evening of September 20. The video notes that “students were dissatisfied with the lockdown of the school and rising prices in campus services. The students shouted collectively in their dormitories for nearly 30 minutes.” When asked about the protest, a student interviewed by the media said that “many normal channels of communication have little effect, so we’ve resorted to expressing our demands in such a radical way.”

On September 21, Vortex Media, a well-known Chinese online media, published this video of students screaming from their dormitories at Xi’an International Studies University on the evening of September 20.



Other problems, according to a student interviewed by



The following night, students at Xi’an Translation Institute also staged their own protest. On a Weibo page called “I go to school in Xi’an”, an anonymous student sent in a video with students screaming “unblock” from their dormitories at around 10pm on September 21. The student writes that “the school isn’t allowing vacation for National Day, the lockdown continues and the school is preparing to resume morning reading [a period of self-study and recitation].”



Other problems, according to a student interviewed by Ming De Media , include campus supermarkets that open sporadically and sell moldy food, and bathrooms that are often out of order.The following night, students at Xi’an Translation Institute also staged their own protest. On a Weibo page called “I go to school in Xi’an”, an anonymous student sent in a video with students screaming “unblock” from their dormitories at around 10pm on September 21. The student writes that “the school isn’t allowing vacation for National Day, the lockdown continues and the school is preparing to resume morning reading [a period of self-study and recitation].”

On September 21, a Weibo page called "I go to school in Xi'an" published a video by an anonymous student of students at Xi’an Translation Institute screaming “unblock” from their dormitories at around 10pm that night.



In comments under the video, students expand on their grievances. The user RealMe0209 writes that “the second-year students were asked not to wear masks for their morning reading. Students are required to do volunteer duty for more than 6 hours. School prices are rising, utility bills have increased, second-year students have not had time off for the Mid-Autumn Festival for two years now. We pay the same tuition [as before], but we’re treated differently.”



In comments under the video, students expand on their grievances. The user RealMe0209 writes that “the second-year students were asked not to wear masks for their morning reading. Students are required to do volunteer duty for more than 6 hours. School prices are rising, utility bills have increased, second-year students have not had time off for the Mid-Autumn Festival for two years now. We pay the same tuition [as before], but we’re treated differently.”

In a comment posted on September 21 under the video of screaming students at Xi'an Translation Institute, this user expands on the grievances of the students, including rising school prices, no time off for the Mid-Autumn Festival, and unmasked morning reading.



Another user posted a commented screenshot of what looks like an official university communiqué, questioning why outdoor morning readings only applied to second-year undergraduates and why the school didn’t allow students to wear masks during these mandatory gatherings.



In another comment under the video of screaming students at Xi'an Translation Institute, this user questions the university's rules, including outdoor morning readings only applied to second-year undergraduates and the banning of masks during these gatherings.