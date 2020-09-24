“We really f***ing love Hong Kong”

Is it possible for me to order all of them?🤩🤩🤩Love the #屌屌貓 from #華爾登 pastry... pic.twitter.com/B8XxvLFRsg 𝕶𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆 (@KarmaBuild) September 15, 2020

In a September 15 Twitter thread about yellow economic circle mooncakes, this user shows a pro-democracy mooncake gift box from Wah Yee Tang Cake Shop that reads “We really f***ing love Hong Kong”.

Enjoy! Maybe next time we should send a moo cake with our slogan.😏🥮 pic.twitter.com/qwkKS6cmtb Freiheit Jetzt🎗 (@JetztFreiheit) September 17, 2020

The movement in Hong Kong is beyond politics. It comes down to basic humanity and the freedom to live without fear. Many business owners would kowtow to the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party’s] censorship or even to some big franchise that supports their propaganda. At the end of the day, I want my support to go to people I agree with and who struggle to live with dignity in this suppressed city.

Pro-democracy taxis create community and prioritize passenger privacy



Yellow economy taxis have also proliferated in Hong Kong. On September 16, this artist posted on Twitter a photo of protest stickers that their friend received in a yellow economy taxi.

有 #香港 朋友IG send俾我, 好感動好窩💓 (其實連我自己都無呢D文宣貼紙😭) 原来坐黄的有嘢送咁正, 感謝幫手印出嚟嘅 #手足!#HongKong Fd got free PROTEST STICKERS while riding #YellowEconomicCircle Taxi🚕🚖, even i didn't got it... 😢



thxxxxx #HKers #StandWithHongKong #黃色經濟圈 pic.twitter.com/Gjlwwqhrl9 Kokdamon HK LetterArtist 插畫文字師 (@KokdamonLam) September 16, 2020

























In this September 16 Twitter post, the user says that their friend sent them pictures of free protest stickers that they received in a yellow economic circle taxi.

“It gives me a sense of community”



I take yellow taxis about 3-4 times a week. The drivers usually give me snacks or masks. Sometimes we exchange stickers. The drivers are all pro-democratic, and it gives me a sense of community. The point is to support like-minded drivers through hard times and to refuse to spend a single penny on blue businesses.

According to another Twitter user, “Almond”, who also requested anonymity, yellow economy taxi services like Tama Taxi have existed on Telegram since 2019.One recently released taxi application, WoliTaxi , offers users the possibility of protecting their privacy with what they call “no-trace” rides that they can take without signing up for an account.

An uncertain future for the yellow economic circle