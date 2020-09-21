After historic floods swept Niger this summer, several neighborhoods in the capital, Niamey, are still underwater and many are reeling from the devastation, with tens of thousands of homes destroyed. Faced with this situation, Fatiman Alher, a young female cartographer and entrepreneur, created an interactive map where people can find out about road conditions and water levels in various areas. Alher’s aim is use the map to identify what areas need humanitarian assistance as well as to document the catastrophe to inform future preventative projects.

By late August, Nigerien authorities had counted 45 dead and 226,000 people affected by the floods across the country. They also reported that at least 20,201 homes had been damaged or destroyed along with 1,167 huts and 64 classrooms. At least 24 mosques collapsed in the floods and over 13,100 acres of crops were destroyed. This devastating situation prompted a cartographer named Fatiman Alher to use her unique skills to help document the crisis and get help to those who needed it most.

On September 12, Alher launched an interactive map allowing people to keep tabs on the situation in Niamey, the capital. The map, which is open to anyone, shows which neighborhoods have been affected by the floods and which ones are inaccessible.

Vu l'urgence et la demande d'une carte des zones inondées de #Niamey malgré le manque des données , merci de cliquer sur ce lien et visualisé la carte qu'on a puis réalisé grâce aux données libres en attendant la cartographie détaillé cc @Impulseur227 https://t.co/RqLL0cCiGH pic.twitter.com/ZUQ1ksgkni fatima alher (@falher3) September 12, 2020

Tweet by Fatiman Alher, translated from French: “Considering the urgent need for a map of the flooded area of

despite a lack of data, please click on the link to see the map that we were able to build using publicly available data pending a detailed map”

By September 17, the map had 30 different entries providing information about flooding across Niamey. Most of the worst-affected areas are along the banks of the river Niger that cuts through the capital.

The map indicates places affected by the flooding, including schools, as well as flooded neighborhoods.