“It is a violation of rights, of the law, quite simply. This place, this camp, is a lawless zone.”

Compin documented the conditions of the camp because she is bringing the case in front of the European court of human rights, most likely by the end of September. The lack of medical treatment and delays in processing violate European law.



I'm referring to the laws in Europe and Greece. There is a commissariat for refugees. There are rules in Europe rules for welcoming refugees. There are rules in Europe regarding detention [time limits]. When we have a file, authorities must give us access to our client's file. I am a lawyer.



It is a violation of rights, of the law, quite simply. This place, this camp, is a lawless zone.



I will ask for a cessation at the European Court of Human Rights. And I will go back [to Samos] and demand to see my clients’ files in order to see why they have not been selected [for asylum]. I am committed to the end.

The high population increased delays for processing, leaving many asylum-seekers stuck on Samos for an indefinite amount of time. Samos is located just two kilometres from the Turkey border. Due to a 2016 EU accord with Turkey, any irregular migrants who cross on Greek islands from Turkey will be returned to Turkey. This agreement causes camps on islands such as Samos to essentially become “ refugee processing centres ".As with other Greek Aegean islands, Samos used to be a popular tourist destination, but the migration crisis in 2015 brought more than 911,000 refugees and migrants into Europe, with many arriving first on islands in Greece. Today, the Aegean islands continue to house large refugee camps.Fires at migrant camps recently brought the migrant and refugee humanitarian crisis on Greek Aegean islands back into international spotlight. The massive fire that devastated the Moria migrant camp in Lesbo on September 8 left more than 4,000 children and 8,000 adults without any form of shelter or sanitation. Just over a week later, a new fire burned next to the Vathy migrant and refugee camp on the island of Samos on September 15. Firefighters were able to control this recent blaze, but it was the third fire of 2020 at a Samos migrant camp. In April, two fires left 200 migrants and refugees homeless.On April 28, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis announced that he plans to close the Samos migrant camp by the end of 2020.