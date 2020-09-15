Northern Turkey is well known for tea as well as hazelnuts, which account for 70 percent of the production of oilseed plants globally. During the harvest season, farmers bring in seasonal workers, most of whom are Kurdish or Syrian. Many of them work in difficult conditions, often without a contract, and are sometimes victims of racism. When a video showing a group of men beating Kurdish seasonal workers, among them a teenage girl, appeared online, it reignited a nationwide debate on racism.

A video filmed on September 4 shows a group of eight men in Ortaköy Sütmahalle, a village in the northern Turkish province of Sakarya, beating a group of seasonal workers hired from the Mardin region 1,200 kilometres away to pick hazelnuts. Viewers were particularly horrified by the image of one of these men striking a 14-year-old girl. According to a statement by her father, the teenager was traumatized by the incident.

Mardin Mazıdağı'ndan Sakarya'ya giden 16 fındık işçisine bu sabah işveren ve köylülerin saldırısına uğraması twitterda gündem oldu. “#sakaryadaişçileresaldırı” hastagı ile yapılan paylaşımlar kısa süre içinde birinci sıraya yükseldi

pic.twitter.com/aDpOkX3b8O Mezopotamya Ajansı (@MAturkce) September 4, 2020

This video was filmed by a member of the girl’s family and was later shared by the Kurdish press agency Mésopotamie on September 4.



The group of 16 workers who came under attack were all from the Mardin region and most of them were members of the same extended family. Kasim Demir, the father of the girl shown in the video,



One family member, Baris Demir, told Kurdish press agency The group of 16 workers who came under attack were all from the Mardin region and most of them were members of the same extended family. Kasim Demir, the father of the girl shown in the video, told the BBC : "Men went after children. I didn’t see them hit my daughter. If I had seen them hit women, then things would have gone differently.” He added that the attack was racist in nature and that they had been abused because of their Kurdish identity.One family member, Baris Demir, told Kurdish press agency Mésopotamie that the perpetrators included the son and the nephew of the owner of the hazelnut farm. Dermir added that the violence began after a fight at the site where the seasonal employees were working:

When we went to the farm that morning, the owner insulted us and called us a “pack of dogs”. When we left, he threatened us, saying “You think that you are at home here? This [land] belongs to us." Then eight people wielding batons came and attacked us.

The family left the site immediately and returned to Mardin by minibus the next morning.

Past attacks on Kurds in Sakarya

After the story was published in the Turkish media, two assailants were arrested before being released under certain conditions. Several representatives of the party in power, the AKP (Justice and Development Party), claimed the attack didn’t have any racist undertones and that it was just a “dispute between peasants”.