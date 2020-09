Just over a month after a deadly double explosion devastated the port of Beirut, a new fire raged in a warehouse at the port on September 10. One of our Observers told us about the panic that took hold with residents in the Lebanese capital, who feared a repeat of last month's disaster.

#حريق في #مرفأ_بيروت

فيلم الرعب الجزء الثالث

طبعاً فتحنا الشبابيك وقاعدين بي الممر لي بيفصل الغرف عن بعضها pic.twitter.com/Y94453ayY7 Mahassen Moursel (@MMoursel) September 10, 2020

"A fire in the Beirut port… it’s Part 3 of a thriller [After the August fire, there was another fire on September 8]. Of course, we’ve opened the windows and are sheltering in the corridors, between rooms," commented one social media user on a video showing port employees fleeing the fire.

Lebanon is still reeling from the double explosions in August that began when fire spread to a warehouse containing 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored there for the past six years. The explosions devastated large swathes of the Lebanese capital , killed at least 192 people, injured 6,500 and left a further 300,000 homeless.When reports of the new fire in a port warehouse surfaced on Thursday, September 10, many took to social media to express their concerns about port management and safety. The port's interim director, Bassem al-Kaissi, said the fire began with motor oil cans stocked in the warehouse before spreading to tires.