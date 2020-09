In Mill City, Oregon, firefighters are shocked

Mill City FD fighting to save their town. Much of it was lost today. I asked two firefighters if their homes were ok. One shook his head. The other turned away, too choked up to speak. Yet they were both still on the job, fighting to save their neighbors' homes. pic.twitter.com/NNwcwLDH4D John R Bruning (@JohnRBruning) September 9, 2020

Under an orange sky in Oregon...

My beautiful green forested state is literally on fire. Anyone who doesn’t think global warming is real can piss off. #oregonwildfires #pnw #nofilterneeded pic.twitter.com/Qf4e2LeUIh Kat Kennedy (@KatKennedy62) September 9, 2020

...that turned red in four minutes

These were taken 4 minutes apart with no filter at 9:20 this morning. #OregonFires #oregonwildfires pic.twitter.com/syQ08zQ4yI Lauren Held (@LaurenHeld1) September 9, 2020

A black sky under a red sun in California

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge obscured with smoke and fog.

What should have been a sunny day





"We're living in a new world – this is not the old Washington," he said, attributing the effects of climate change to the magnitude of these fires. "Conditions are so dry, so hot, so windy because the climate has changed." Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state said that nine fires in the state have burned more than 133 000 hectares in 24 hours, which is more than double the area burned in all of 2019.

Hundreds of thousands of hectares have gone up in smoke and at least six people have been found dead in these unprecedented fires. The powerful heatwave and strong winds that blew through the region in recent days contributed to the start of fires, according to local authorities. The fires run from Canada all the way south to the border with Mexico. On social media, images of an orange, red, and black sky are being shared with locals' comments, shocked by this unprecedented phenomenon."California is one of the biggest oil-producing states in the nation, while CO2 emissions from oil and gas extraction fuels the unprecedented heatwaves that started these fires in the first place," writes environmental organisation Sun Rise Movement in an Instagram post on September 10.