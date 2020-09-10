View this post on Instagram

As I visited landmarks around San Francisco this morning, I saw loads of people just like me—masked, alone, and staring out at the reality of our changing climate. I wonder what memories they were reliving looking out at the city. I personally was thinking about my first dates, acid trips, and bike rides that happened here. There was a little kid at Lands’ End marveling at the sky; I wonder if his strongest memory of this place will be bloodred and smoky. . . . Two things on my mind: 1) LOML & perfect human Eva Reyes mentioned earlier this week that now more than ever we should turn to Indigenous leadership. While most of the US feels like the world is ending, many Native groups have already had their apocalypse. They’ve already lived through a hell of sickness, slavery, and loss of land, and have rebuilt resilient and collaborative communities in the aftermath. 2) I’m recommending the book Parable of the Sower to literally everyone I know!! It follows a young black woman creating a new society after an apocalypse caused by climate change, pandemics, and social inequality hits. Sound familiar? Not only that, but the president elect runs on the slogan “Make America Great Again”… Octavia Butler wrote this in 1993 so yeah its pretty damn sp????ky! . . . . that’s all. Thanks for coming to my ted talk lol (p.s. there’s no filter on these photos!! Isn’t that crazy)