Mamadou “Junior” Diakhaté, a teacher in the small town of Kaolac, Senegal, has been drawing on his popularity on Twitter (nearly 16,000 followers) to raise the money to fix up dilapidated classrooms and substandard toilets in local schools. In late August, the Ousmane Sembène de Yoff High School asked him for urgent help fixing six unusable classrooms in time for the start of school.

When two more classrooms are renovated in the Ousmane Sembène de Yoff High School, located in the largest district in northern Dakar, the school will have space for the 300 students meant to sit an exam known as BFEM (Brevet de fin d’études moyennes). This exam marks the end of middle school, on September 14.



Under normal circumstances, there should be 600 students sitting for the exam in that building. But without enough functional classrooms, roughly 300 students had to be moved to other testing centers. Of the 33 classrooms in the high school, only 12 are functional. The rest are in a state of intense disrepair-- worn out roofs, corroding window frames, peeling paint.

Nous avons le défi de refectionner 06 salles de classe en urgence. Nous avons 19 jours. Des élèves doivent y subir l'examen du BFEM. Pour ne pas à ñous indigner après coup, allons résoudre ce qui peut l'être et permettons à nos jeunes frères et soeurs à travailler brillamment ???????? pic.twitter.com/Gza50wlXMD Junior Diakhaté Niintche???????? (@Niintche) August 25, 2020

Diakhaté’s tweet, translated from French: “We have the urgent challenge of fixing up six classrooms. We have 19 days. Students are supposed to sit for the BFEM exam here. Instead of getting angry, let’s fix what we can and allow our young brothers and sisters to perform brilliantly



Facing this impossible situation, Awa Ndiaye Sarr, the head teacher, reached out to Diakhaté and his team of volunteers to fix up the remaining six classrooms so the high school could welcome students in good conditions.