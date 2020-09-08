Surveillance footage captured the woman shoplifting and the clerk stopping her. Footage published on Weibo. On the platform Weibo, there have already been 2.4 million views of this particular footage.

In this follow-up video, posted on Weibo, the woman's bag is searched by store clerks.



This image shows the woman sitting on the left and a zoomed in close up of the woman’s sign.



"This method is not mandatory. It was agreed upon by the elderly person and the elderly's family members. Her family was nearby at the time,” Ms. Zhong said.In 2018, Chinese media outlet the People’s Daily online, reported a story of a woman being publicly humiliated in a similar way after she was accused of stealing scooters in southwest China. She was tied up with a sign around her neck saying, “I’m a thief”.Earlier, in 2015, videos of a woman tied to a pole after she was accused of stealing lamb, pork, and mutton from a meat market in Nanning city in southern China created a stir. A sign reading "Thieves steal lamb and pork" was attached to her. Surveillance footage documented the woman’s thefts, but Huang Yuan, a public welfare lawyer, told the People’s Daily Post that the public punishment was a clear violation of her rights.In the professional sphere, there have also been documented instances of public shaming in China previously. In 2017, the FRANCE 24 Observers team reported on videos that circulated widely on social media of employees being publicly humiliated for failing to reach the goals set by their employers. Punishments shown in these videos included employees being forced to drink toilet water, being hit with rulers and bowing submissively to their bosses.