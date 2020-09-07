



Since that day, Usmani and his school friends – who help drive him around and film his rescues – have been the go-to animal rescuers in their neighbourhood. He shared his phone number with friends and friends of friends, letting them know to call if they saw an injured or trapped animal. He brought the animals he saved to vets and watched how they treated the animals in order to learn how to provide first aid to dogs, cats, birds and more. He said this is how he learned basic techniques such as checking an animal’s heart rate, eyes and tongue to recognise problems. His years of experience saving animals on the streets allowed him to find a job in a veterinary hospital.



Still, he receives up to 15-20 calls a day asking him to help save trapped or injured animals and has saved more than 200 so far, including buffaloes, monkeys, hawks, peacocks, and more. Usmani never asks for payment for his rescue missions, rather, he requests that people who are able to make a donation so that he can continue saving animals on the streets of Bangalore.



He even goes down dry wells and drains to rescue animals, birds... you name it. pic.twitter.com/hg2z17E5wo Rahul Francis, BBMP HQ Squad (@btpsupporter) September 2, 2020

Usmani ventures down a dry well to save an animal. He says this experience was the scariest thing he has done to save an animal – there could have been a dangerous snake in the well. Video posted on Twitter September 2.





In a video shared with the FRANCE24 Observers by Usmani, he is seen rescuing a baby monkey with an injury to its hand from electrocution. Usmani took the animal to a wildlife sanctuary for treatment.