Because the local @MYANC municipality is in shambles, trash has not been collected for four months in addition to lack of power, water and other basic services, people decided to dump in town! A letter was sent to @CyrilRamaphosa on this but we know nothing is gonna happen! pic.twitter.com/OrslhhYg7m

Local residents are seen dumping rubbish bags into the street in a video posted to Twitter on August 23.

Standerton...my hometown. Words fail me 💔💔💔😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Y9MhQp3zmp Sakina Kamwendo (@SakinaKamwendo) August 25, 2020

A video posted on Twitter on August 25 shows the extent of the rubbish in front of the Lekwa Local Municipality building.