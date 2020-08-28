Nitin Jeeha posted these images on his Facebook page on August 27. The caption translates as: “Assessment with residents of Petit Sable and Grand Sable. Really sad. 7 dead dolphins and 1 still alive…”



Images by locals posted on social media have been widely shared. Keshav Muthee and Abhii Shek went to Petit Sable beach to document the situation there. Muthee shared the photos he took with the FRANCE 24 Observers team.

These photos of dead dolphins found on Mauritius beaches were posted on Facebook on August 25 by resident Keshav Muthee. They include close-ups that appear to show traces of oil.

In this video posted on Facebook August 25, Abhii Shek turns over one of the dead dolphins.