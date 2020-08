Locals sound the alarm

As a social worker, I have been very active since the start of the oil spill that occurred after the Wakashio shipwreck. I went to Petit Sable and Grand Sable. When I arrived at these locations, you could feel locals’ sadness and anger.

At Petit Sable, you can still see the spilled oil. A little further on, volunteers recovered the body of one of the dolphins. There were clear traces of oil in his mouth.

Nitin Jeeha posted these images on his Facebook page on August 27. The caption translates as: “Assessment with residents of Petit Sable and Grand Sable. Really sad. 7 dead dolphins and 1 still alive…”



Images by locals posted on social media have been widely shared. Keshav Muthee and Abhii Shek went to Petit Sable beach to document the situation there. Muthee shared the photos he took with the FRANCE 24 Observers team.

These photos of dead dolphins found on Mauritius beaches were posted on Facebook on August 25 by resident Keshav Muthee. They include close-ups that appear to show traces of oil.

In this video posted on Facebook August 25, Abhii Shek turns over one of the dead dolphins.

Some scientists have called the oil spill the worst ecological disaster to ever hit Mauritius. On July 25, a Japanese bulk carrier, the MV Wakashio, ran aground near the island, leaking approximately 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil into the ocean. It is still too early to know the long-term effects of the oil spill on the region’s marine ecosystems, but as the number of dead dolphins continues to rise, some inhabitants believe the animals’ deaths are directly tied to the oil spill.A spokesperson from the Mauritius fisheries minister suggested that the dolphins’ deaths are not related to the spill, citing shark bites on the carcasses as evidence. “The dead dolphins had several wounds and blood around their jaws, no trace of oil however,” Jasvin Sok Appadu told Reuters It is rare, however, for this many dead marine animals to appear in such a short window of time. Since the oil spill, many fish and crabs have washed up on the beaches of Mauritius, but until this week, larger marine mammals had not been found dead.Nitin Jeeha is a resident of Mauritius and an activist for the opposition Mauritian Militant Movement (MMM). He conducted an assessment of the situation with a group of citizens at Petit Sable beach on August 26. Jeeha saw seven dead dolphins and one that was still alive.