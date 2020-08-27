We struggled up and down with the police. They pushed us back even farther and eventually, around 63rd Street and Sheridan, there’s a car dealership, the police cracked down too hard and the crowd started to disperse. That’s when people started breaking some windows and someone decided to open fire.

#Breaking #KenoshaProtests White male with a green shirt and assault rifle can be seen running from the scene saying: “I just killed somebody” pic.twitter.com/wDb3dh0RPP Richard Kerr (@YaBoyKerr) August 26, 2020

An excerpt of a video posted to Twitter shows the moment that Rittenhouse says 'I just killed somebody'. In the full version of this video, which the FRANCE 24 Observers is not publishing due to its graphic nature, Rittenhouse’s first victim is seen with a gunshot wound to his head.

Protesters began chasing him. My brother’s friend tried to tackle him but got shot in the chest. Then a third man tried to draw his sidearm and shoot this guy who was shooting protesters. He got shot in the arm. I think he’s alive at the moment, but the other two are dead.



Warning: Graphic content

(Warning, Graphic/Violent)

A crowd chases a suspected shooter down in Kenosha. He trips and falls, then turns with the gun and fires several times. Shots can be heard fired elsewhere as well, corroborating reports of multiple shooters tonight #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/qqsYWmngFW Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020

A video posted to Twitter on August 26, 2020 shows the moment Rittenhouse opened fire on several protesters who tried to subdue him.

He didn't run from the police, he walked right up to them and said he had shot some people and they let him keep walking.