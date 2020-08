CONTEXT: I spoke with the alleged shooter earlier in the night who stated he was there to protect property



He did not make racist comments, condemn #BLM, or mention political motivations for his actions



A video posted to Twitter on August 26 shows Rittenhouse explaining why he was at the protest.

Cartwright saw Rittenhouse at various points throughout the protest:

He was antagonising the crowd all night. He wasn't with the militias, he wasn't from down here, he wasn't one of the protesters. He came with a gun and was picking fights with protesters. Those guys that were protecting the businesses are from here in Kenosha. There were a whole bunch of right-wing nuts out with guns, and there were a couple of local militias protecting businesses.

Armed civilians ‘called’ to Kenosha

Armed civilians were a visible presence on the third day of protests, according to Cartwright. While some of those armed were local civilians protecting properties like the car dealership and petrol stations, he said, others had responded to an appeal by the “Kenosha Guard”, a newly formed Facebook page that had posted a “call to arms” for armed citizens to come to Kenosha to protect property. Facebook



Cartwright said that nearly all of the armed civilians he saw were white.

The militia people all came from neighbouring areas in Wisconsin and Illinois, because of the Facebook page. It’s difficult to identify what group individual people were with, but I know that the ones protecting the gas station and the car dealership on Sheridan weren't part of the Kenosha Guardians because we talked to them and they explained they were just locals.

Videos circulated online show one group of armed men guarding a Citgo petrol station in Kenosha on the same street the shootings took place, Sheridan Road. According to Cartwright, these armed civilians aided protesters while peacefully guarding private property and local businesses.

In a video taken on August 25, armed civilians stand outside of the Citgo petrol station on Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

In a video taken on August 25, armed civilians stand outside of the Citgo petrol station on Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

Police to militias: ‘You can deal with the protesters’



In a video, one of the armed civilians is heard saying: “You know what the cops told us today: ‘We’re gonna push [the protesters] down by you because you can deal with them. And then we're going to leave.’”



In a video, one of the armed civilians is heard saying: "You know what the cops told us today: 'We're gonna push [the protesters] down by you because you can deal with them. And then we're going to leave.'"

In video posted on Twitter August 26, an armed civilian says that police told him and other armed civilians they would let them 'deal with' the protesters.

In video posted on Twitter August 26, an armed civilian says that police told him and other armed civilians they would let them 'deal with' the protesters. Kenosha police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.