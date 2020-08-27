

Harry Potter and the Hunger Games

In this video, shared on August 25, a teacher tries to take a paper away from students speaking on stage. In response, the students raise three fingers and the crowd erupts in cheers.



On Monday, August 24, many students at Chiang Mai University joined an evening of speeches, rap, singing and protest. Thousands of students, as well as other citizens, gathered at the Ang Kaew Pavilion to speak out (and sing) against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and King Maha Vajiralongkorn.



#เยาวชนปลดแอก #ประชาชนปลดแอก #ขีดเส้นตายขับไล่เผด็จการ #ประยุทธ์ออกไป #ประเทศที่บอกเสรีแต่ไม่มีสิทธิ์เลือก#ไม่เอาเรือดำน้ำ#ไม่เอารัฐประหาร #รัฐบาลส้นตีนคนเชียร์ก็ส้นตีน#รัฐบาลเฮงซวย#เผด็จการจงพินาศประชาธิปไตยจงเจริญ #เผด็จการจงพินาศประชาธิปไตยจงเจริญ



Cr. Goodmondayshoot pic.twitter.com/Vm6wnUJleA Leader Democracy (@LeaderDemocracy) August 25, 2020 On Monday, August 24, many students at Chiang Mai University joined an evening of speeches, rap, singing and protest. Thousands of students, as well as other citizens, gathered at the Ang Kaew Pavilion to speak out (and sing) against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

In this photo, taken at a rally on August 24, the speaker raises her hand in a three-fingered salute. The crowd responds. Photo taken by Instagram user GoodMondayShoot and reshared.



During one popular rally on August 3, students dressed up as Harry Potter characters and met at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. The protesters waved chopsticks serving as wands into the air as they called for the end of military leadership in the country. Leaders at the protest



ร่วมกันเสกคาถาผู้พิทักษ์ ‘เอ็กซ์เป็กโตร พาโตรนุม’ ใส่ผู้คุมวิญญาณที่คอยดูดกลืนความสุข เจ๋งงงงงง #เสกคาถาไล่คนที่คุณก็รู้ว่าใคร #เยาวชนปลดแอก pic.twitter.com/hIpHC2zhy0 คุณพี่อยู่จังหวัดอะไรค๊าาา (@cnew888) August 3, 2020 During one popular rally on August 3, students dressed up as Harry Potter characters and met at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. The protesters waved chopsticks serving as wands into the air as they called for the end of military leadership in the country. Leaders at the protest claimed that the Harry Potter theme referenced their call to decrease the military’s influence in government and to strengthen peoples’ civil rights and liberties.

A student wearing a Hogwarts robe from the House of Slytherin speaks at a recent rally on August 3. The caption reads, “Together, cast a guardian spell. 'Expectro Patronum' to put on the dementors who absorb the delight.”



These photos from the same protest show a student speaker in a Hogwarts robe. The caption explains that she listed the demands of the #YouthsLiberation movement and told the audience to chant three times,"We will not stop until the dark power is over".



Resistance in schools



Besides calling for a true democratic system, students are also protesting the strict regulations imposed on youth in Thailand. In schools, students are required to sing a song that praises the 12 Thai values – notably discipline and filial piety. There are also



Since the protests started, though, many students are refusing to sing this Thai anthem, instead lifting their hands in the three-fingered salute. Some schools have tried to

โรงเรียนเราร่วมกันชู3นิ้ว หลังทำเสร็จครูก็ได้มีการออกมาพูดว่า มันไม่สมควรทำในรร.มีกฎ มีกรอบ แล้วได้มีการถามว่าอยากจะมีใครออกมาพูดไหม ตามในคริปเลยค่ะ พี่นางฟ้าของเรา #โรงเรียนหน้าเขาไม่เอาเผด็จการ pic.twitter.com/vOuGrgPsWY Clz (@__chxrlie) August 17, 2020 Besides calling for a true democratic system, students are also protesting the strict regulations imposed on youth in Thailand. In schools, students are required to sing a song that praises the 12 Thai values – notably discipline and filial piety. There are also mandatory haircuts , which is a rule dating back to when Thailand was run by a United States-supported military field marshal.Since the protests started, though, many students are refusing to sing this Thai anthem, instead lifting their hands in the three-fingered salute. Some schools have tried to ban the salute. In the past week over 100 students have reported being harassed after either wearing white bows or making the three-fingered salute in protest, according to the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

In this video, shared on Twitter on August 17, a student explains that a teacher admonished students for this symbol of resistance. The caption says: “Our school raised 3 fingers. After this was done, the teacher came out and said this should not be done in the school...”

ชอบรูปนี้มาก เอเนอจี้แบบพวกหล่อนไม่ให้ชั้นผูกโบว์ขาวไปโรงเรียนใช่มั้ย ได้! ชั้นเอาไปผูกหน้ารั้วกระทรวงศึกษาธิการแม่งเลยค่ะ ลูกศิษย์มิสซิสสร พวกเธอทำดีมาก #เลิกเรียนไปกระทรวง #เยาวชนปลดแอก #WhatHappensinThailand pic.twitter.com/xv37DuVKWk คุณนง (@yournosyfriend) August 19, 2020 In this photo, shared on August 19, students tie white bows on the fence of the Minister of Education.



Government crackdown



The arrests of prominent youth protest leaders has been widely documented and shared on social media. The



The arrests of prominent youth protest leaders has been widely documented and shared on social media. The arrest of Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jadnok prompted a strong backlash. Jadnok was arrested with five others who had all participated in an earlier protest, named Free Youth, at Thammasat University Rangsit campus on August 10. According to the warrant, Jadnok is accused of sedition, violating the law against assembly due to Covid-19, and unauthorised use of loudspeakers.

In this Facebook live video, shared Monday August 24, activist Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jadnok is arrested by the police.