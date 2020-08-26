At least two officers and up to 21 civilians were killed in a clash between Nigerian security forces and members of the separatist group the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the city of Enugu, Nigeria on August 23. While the final number of casualties and wounded has not yet been confirmed, viral videos posted online show some victims of the clash. IPOB has called for retaliation for what they call the murder of their people, while police maintain that they only reacted once IPOB members shot first.



The conflict began around 7am when police arrived at a meeting of the illegal IPOB group held at a local school in Emene, a neighbourhood in the city of Enugu. The resulting violence left at least two IPOB members dead on the scene and many others injured, as shown by videos shared after the event.



Warning: Graphic content

A video posted on Twitter August 23 shows a man who was injured during the clash.



In a video (below) taken during the conflict, gunshots can be heard and people can be seen running away as a man says, “They are shooting our people.” Several of those running away can be seen carrying sticks or bats. As the person taking the video runs away from the sound of the gunshots he says, “Two boys are down on the ground already.”



📹The Nigerian Police Shooting At Unarmed Biafrans In Enugu State.



Several gunshots can be heard in the background of a video posted on Twitter on August 23.