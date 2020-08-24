Hundreds of plastic tubs of expired tapenade, rotting fruits and vegetables, unsold frozen goods – this is what walkers and cyclists found on nature paths in northern France between August 16 and 20. Photos and videos they shared on social media have garnered attention, leading to online outrage and a police investigation. The culprit has been revealed to be a volunteer from an association, tasked with donating the expired items to a farm.



The first reports emerged on August 16, when two residents each came across different deposits of expired goods near the town of Estrun. Three separate piles of trash were reportedly found along the paths beside canals west and south of the town, adding up to about 1000 discarded containers

Photos of piles of discarded containers of black olive tapenade were posted to Facebook on August 16.

On August 16, a video posted to Facebook shows piles of unsold tapenade containers along a path on the banks of a canal.



‘To see so much tapenade is really strange’

