#DerrameDePetróleo en las playas del este de #Falcón, en la zona de Boca de Aroa y Tucacas. La mancha de #hidrocarburo es de aproximadamente de 4 km ya esta en la orilla, en el sector que comprende desde el Puente Boca Vieja hasta Araguita en #GolfoTriste. pic.twitter.com/tn1pxO6klE Fundación Azul Ambientalistas (@fundacionazul) August 2, 2020

The spilled oil washed up on beaches in Boca de Aroa and Tucacas. These photos were posted online on August 2 by the Fundación Azul Ambientalistas, an environmental organisation.

It took three days for the Ministry of Ecosocialism to recognise the "presence of oil and possible by-products” in the area and said that teams had already started a clean-up using oil absorbent booms to limit the progression of the spill. On August 10, vice-minister for Ecosocialism Josué Lorca said that teams were in the process of cleaning 15 kilometres of shorelines.

Barrera de contención en los manglares de Morrocoy, arduo trabajo de mucha gente mixta, gobierno, comerciantes y empresarios, fundaciones, pescadores, peñeristas, marinas, ÁNIMO pic.twitter.com/WnMD9xurSD petayo (@PedroEtayo) August 12, 2020

These photos show teams working to contain the spread of oil. They were published online on August 12 by someone who went to the affected area.

One of the most affected places is Morrocoy National Park, known for its heavenly beaches and rich ecosystem, including mangroves and coral reefs. There are also many sea turtles. In Falcón state, the oil has reached the wildlife refuge in Cuare, which is home to many bird species.

Sigue limpieza de magle en Los Juanes ven Morrcoy pic.twitter.com/eZeZamUmhx petayo (@PedroEtayo) August 11, 2020

Teams clean up mangroves in Morrocoy National Park. The video was posted on August 11 by a social media user who visited the affected area.

¡Alarmante! Nuestro equipo de investigación comprobó que #Manglares Los Juanes en #ParqueNacionalMorrocoy estan petrolizados tras el #DerrameDePetróleo pic.twitter.com/0G4RzDO51J Fundación Azul Ambientalistas (@fundacionazul) August 16, 2020

Oil coats these mangroves in Morrocoy National Park. These photos were published on August 15 by the Fundación Azul Ambientalistas.

Satellite images used to determine the origin of the oil



For the time being, neither the government nor the state oil company PDVSA have made any statements on the origins of the oil, its scale or even the type of fuel that has leaked into the ocean. Their silence has been



However, Eduardo Klein, a scientist at Simón Bolívar University, said there is “no doubt” about the origin of the oil. On August 9, he posted two satellite images on Twitter showing the zone in Carabobo state where the El Palito refinery, which is controlled by state oil company PDVSA, is located. While the image taken on July 19 looks normal, the image taken on July 22 shows a large black stain pooling around the refinery. For the time being, neither the government nor the state oil company PDVSA have made any statements on the origins of the oil, its scale or even the type of fuel that has leaked into the ocean. Their silence has been condemned by both environmental organisations and the opposition-controlled National Assembly.However, Eduardo Klein, a scientist at Simón Bolívar University, said there is “no doubt” about the origin of the oil. On August 9, he posted two satellite images on Twitter showing the zone in Carabobo state where the El Palito refinery, which is controlled by state oil company PDVSA, is located. While the image taken on July 19 looks normal, the image taken on July 22 shows a large black stain pooling around the refinery.

#DerramePetrolero Imágenes de satélite de la Refinería El Palito y áreas adyacentes. NO queda duda del origen del derrame. pic.twitter.com/vSt6SaykSg diodon histrix (@diodon321) August 9, 2020

'Satellite images of the El Palito refinery and surrounding areas. There is no doubt about the origin of the leak,' Klein posted on August 9.

Two days later, Klein shared another satellite image taken on July 26. It also shows a large black mass around the El Palito refinery.

#DerramePetrolero Imagen del domingo 26 de julio: 260km² de hidrocarburos vertidos al mar enfrente de la refinería #ElPalito #PDVSA . Y todavía a gente que sigue empeñada absurdamente de buscar el origen de este derrame en un barco. Es la #LenguadelaMuerte pic.twitter.com/TVdJAxhzTo diodon histrix (@diodon321) August 11, 2020

'Image from July 26: 260km2 of oil spilled in the sea by the El Palito refinery [...],' reads a post by Eduardo Klein on August 11.



Moreover, a second leak that appears to originate from the same refinery was spotted in August in the satellite image below.

#DerrameDePetróleo Segunda ola del derrame se aproxima a #Morrocoy . Esta es menos estructurada que la primera y más dispersa. Imagen Sentinel S2A del lunes 10 de agosto a las 11am pic.twitter.com/ik6p2mMGi7 diodon histrix (@diodon321) August 11, 2020

'A second spill is getting closer to Morrocoy. [...] Image Sentinel S2A from Monday, August 10 at 11am,' posted Eduardo Klein on August 10.

According to Klein’s estimates, around 22,000 barrels of oil have leaked into the ocean from the refinery, a number that has been picked up by the Venezuelan Ecological Society and various media outlets . This is actually more than in Mauritius, where about 1,000 tons of fuel – equivalent to 7,600 barrels – have spilled from the Japanese ship the Wakashio into the waters since late July.

The World is concerned about #MauritiusOilDisaster , but in #Venezuela the disaster is bigger! Estimate of 22k barrels from #PDVSA refinery, oil slick of more than 50km/350 km². #Morrocoy natl park severely affected. Images at same scale @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/KyXkePVxKl diodon histrix (@diodon321) August 13, 2020

In this tweet, Eduardo Klein compares the size of the oil spills in Venezuela and Mauritius.

It’s not only satellite images that support the hypothesis that the oil spill originated from the El Palito refinery. "If you consider the direction of the currents and the area where the oil has reached, it also lines up,” says Ausberto Quero, the president of the Commission for the Environment at the Centre for Engineers in Zulia state, who spoke to the FRANCE 24 Observers team. Several local media outlets also reported on oil leaks from the refinery around July 21, as well as multiple incidents over the past few months including power outages, problems with the turbines, gas leaks and petrol, and even explosions.

The first reports of the oil-contaminated water appeared on social media and the Venezualan media around August 1.