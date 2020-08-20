

Two men were seriously injured on August 15 after the latest attack on Muslims by Hindu “gau rakshaks,” or cow protectors. “Cow vigilantism” is well-documented across India, where Hindu groups take action against Muslims accused of transporting, harming or slaughtering bovine animals. This attack follows a pattern of similar actions against the Gujjar Muslim community in northern India.



Videos of the event posted online show herdsman Muhammad Asghar and his nephew Javeed Ahmad attacked, dragged outside and hit with sticks by a mob reciting Hindu nationalist slogans, even as a police officer arrives and attempts to stop the violence. The beating occurred in the Garri Gabbar village in the Reasi district in India’s northern Jammu division, where the local Muslim population belongs mainly to the Gujjar ethnic group.



Asghar’s son chased away some cows who were grazing on their land a few days prior to the attack. In doing so, he allegedly wounded one of the cows, leading to an outbreak of anger from the Hindu community.



According to The Wire, the man who owns the cows called the local police to report the injury. When police did not immediately respond, he and other members of the Hindu community took matters into their own hands.

Lynching is a new normal in India.Cow vigilantes are having a free run in J&K, beaten a Muslim man in Dst Reasi, while he was grazing cattle.These so called Cow-vigilantes hv no prblm hammering a human being or lynching humans to death.@iamrana @RanaAyyub @nistula @sagarikaghose pic.twitter.com/ynpTrggKKx Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) August 16, 2020