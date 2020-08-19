???????????? - Des jeunes s'amusent dans la piscine du Président #IBK après que celui-ci est été arrêté par des militaires mutins. #Mali #Bamako pic.twitter.com/wCLzoVz9Tm Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) August 18, 2020



Karim Keïta's house is not far from [former] president IBK’s home. The police did not let demonstrators attack the latter, but they did not maintain security for Karim Keïta's house, which explains why so many demonstrators were able to gain entry.



Inside, the atmosphere was cheerful. People were very happy. There were children, teenagers, men, and women. I heard people say, ‘These thieves stole all the nation's money. We're going to take what is owed to everyone.’



The house was looted and completely destroyed: furniture, television, etc. I saw surreal scenes. People brought in minibuses and tricycles in order to take whatever they could. Some carried safes, others shared banknotes. I think there were at least 300 people.



People also stole bottles of champagne, and the whole house smelled like alcohol.



People also stole many bags of cement. Outside on the streets, there was cement all over for almost 400 metres.

Photo of one of the bags of cement looted from Karim Keita's according to our Observer.

It breaks my heart to see the population act like this – the looting. But we can't blame them. Extreme poverty drives people to do anything. I hope that the next wave of politicians will learn from this situation and work for everyone’s good.

BAMAKO DANS LA MAISON DE KARIM KEITA LE FILS D'IBK Publiée par Maman Rigogo original sur Mardi 18 août 2020

In another video, filmed from a balcony, protestors attack Karim Keita’s same home in the Sebenikoro neighbourhood.

One of the most viral videos was filmed at a house owned by Karim Keïta, son of desposed president IBK. The home is located in Bamako’s Sebenikoro district. The video shows dozens of people jumping into the pool. Others move about the garden, holding objects that were likely looted from the house. In the video, a man can be heard congratulating himself on this "wave of change".Oumar Sankare is interning as a journalist for a Malian media outlet. He witnessed the chaos in the neighbourhood: