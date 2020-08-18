Police officers were directly involved in at least three cases of violence against women on August 4 and 5 in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia. In two of the cases, the perpetrators themselves were officers. In another case, police officers stood by and did nothing as a woman was assaulted. The victims included a well-known lawyer and LGBT activist known for speaking out against violence against women. Our Observers say that the violence reflects two problems: the aggressions themselves and a society in which people often doubt women’s accounts.

In one 48-hour period earlier this month, multiple cases of police violence against women were reported in Tunisia. Footage shot from various angles documented one attack that took place on August 5 in Aouina, north of Tunis. A plainclothes police officer tried to force a woman into an unmarked car in the middle of the street. Passersby intervened and pulled the woman from his arms.

Il y a quelques jours une AVOCATE s’est fait tabassée dans un poste de Police et hier, une FEMME s’est fait lynchée, en pleine rue, au vu de tous, par un «agent civile».. et qui cherchait à la faire monter dans sa voiture, mais arrachée de ses bras par la foule ???? #Tunisie #ACAB pic.twitter.com/gtl30cOOsE The Godfather  (@Al_Pacino_) August 6, 2020

Tweet by @Al_Pacino_ translated from French: A few days ago, a FEMALE LAWYER was beaten in a police station and yesterday, a WOMAN was attacked, in the middle of the street, in front of everyone by a “plainclothes agent”... who tried to get her into his car, but [she was] ripped from his arms by the crowd.

The same day, the woman herself posted a video on Facebook explaining how she was attacked by two men who claimed to be police officers.

"Near the roundabout in Aouina, a car carrying two men suddenly overtook me. I stopped at a petrol station a bit further along. The same car parked, preventing me from leaving. A man got out of the car, claimed that he was a police officer and asked to see my ID. When I asked him what the problem was, he said that I had cut him off and insulted him. I insisted that I didn’t know him. That’s when the second man put a flashing light on his car. The badge that the man showed me was broken.



Something felt very wrong about the situation and so I went into a neighbourhood café. They followed me in their car. One of the men tried to intimidate me by filming me with his phone and shouting out insults. I shouted insults back at him. When I tried to get back into my car, one of the men said to me, 'You aren’t going anywhere,' and hit the hood of my car.

Then, they grabbed my wrists and tried to force me into their car (…). Because the man was a police officer and I am just a simple citizen, he used his status to intimidate me and terrorise me. It was an abuse of power.”

The woman added that she later received a wanted notice for her and her car.

"I have no idea what might have happened to me if I had gone with them. Those men could have done anything. I was really afraid."

LGBT activist assaulted as police officers stood by

On August 5, Rania Amdouni, an LGBT activist was verbally and physically assaulted by a crowd of people on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the centre of Tunis. The incident occurred right in front of law enforcement officers, who did not act.

Police guarding the French embassy asked for her papers and questioned her. “Are you a girl or a boy or something in between?” Rania Amdouni responded that the answer was on her identity papers. "This police officer was inciting passersby to insult us and hit us,” Rania wrote on Facebook. "We were kicked and slapped and people shouted homophobic insults at us. One of my friends ended up with an internal hemorrhage from the blows.”

Rania Amdouni spoke about the assault with Roots , an organisation that fights police violence, and Damj ("Inclusion"), a organisation that fights for LGBT rights in Tunisia. Rania and her friends are trying to obtain the CCTV footage from the French Embassy and the hospital, where Rania was examined and where she says a police officer hit her again.

These recent instances of violence have taken place against a backdrop of a growing civil rights campaign for women and the LGBT community in a rapidly evolving Tunisia. In August 2017, legislators passed Law No. 58 in the Official Journal of the Republic (JORT), which sought to end violence against women and guaranteed “prevention” as well as the “prosecution of and crackdown on perpetrators of this violence". It also promised that victims would be given both “care and protection". Sexual, physical, moral, economic and political violence were all included in the definition.