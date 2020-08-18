I am ready to donate a ton of wheat for Lebanon. But I am a simple grain farmer in the north of Aisne, and I do not have the operational means to organise this chain of solidarity. Help me organize it so that we can do something concrete for this country.

Chère @LeaSalame

Cher Mr le Ministre @J_Denormandie

Aidez moi, aidez nous, à les aider concrètement, avec du 🌾 : #unetonnedeblépourleLiban .

Si vous aussi vous voulez donner #unetonnedeblépourleLiban : RT ,

In this first video, posted on August 10, French farmer Vincent Guyot initiates his call for farmers in France to each donate a ton of wheat to the collection for Beirut.



“Sending a Tweet is fun and easy. But mounting a humanitarian operation is totally different.”



Updates to the project are shared with the hashtag #UneTonneDeBlePourLeLiban [A Ton of Wheat for Lebanon]. Guyot spoke to the FRANCE 24 Observers team about the initiative. What I know is that I am a farmer and a wheat producer. This is more concrete for me than donating money. As of today, we’ve started communication, but the operational phase has not started. Next week, I hope. Sending a Tweet is fun and easy. But mounting a humanitarian operation is totally different. It takes longer.



Between 29 and 30 million tons of wheat have been harvested in France [this year], and the French domestic market only consumes 15 to 20 million tons. So it is not a problem for the French market.

Since the project is still in the initial planning phase, it is difficult to estimate how much wheat will be collected. A week after his first video, Guyot is still waiting on government support for his initiative. Transporting many tons of wheat from France to Lebanon is an over 4,000-kilometre journey. Guyot said he cannot launch the project on his own. #unetonnedeblépourleliban

La suite ... et à suivre ...



Plus de 60 000 vues en une semaine ...



On va le faire ... https://t.co/6nLcNnOR4T pic.twitter.com/aYXaehzEIq GUYOT Vincent (@GuyotVincent02) August 17, 2020

