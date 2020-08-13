“The mob was furious”

Photos and videos posted on social media show a massive crowd of people descending on the police station in northeast Bangalore, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

Mob trying to break into the police station. Feel for the cops tbh. On frontline Covid duty while their colleagues go down fighting against the virus and now, facing the wrath of a mob for no fault of theirs. @CPBlr @deepolice12 #bangalore #violence #pulakeshinagar #djhalli pic.twitter.com/eOMCNse0ym

A video posted to Twitter on August 11 shows a large crowd gathered outside the DJ Halli police station.

Defusing Hindu-Muslim tensions

Fearing that the growing mob would damage Hindu places of worship in the Muslim-majority neighbourhood, a group of youth volunteers began to gather around a nearby Hindu temple.

#muslim youth from #bangalore stands outside #temples to safeguard against unruly Mob . #bangaloreriots pic.twitter.com/RyWCFVsVW2

In a video posted to Twitter on August 11, we can see a human chain of volunteers protecting the Hanuman temple in Bangalore.

There were people who were thinking that since the Muslim mob attacked the police station, there are chances that they could attack the temple that was just a few lanes down from the police station. To prevent any sort of communal disharmony, a few youth volunteers from the community went and stood outside the temple safeguarding the premises. It is a Hindu-minority area so they didn’t want them to be at risk. They stood there and made sure nobody touched any place of worship so that today or tomorrow, the communal harmony wouldn’t be spoiled and lead to even bigger riots.



There was a situation in February, the Delhi riots [Editor’s note: 53 people died in violent riots in Delhi in February, fueled by religious tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Read more on France24.com], and we want to avoid any such event at any cost in Bangalore. A lot of educated Muslim advocates, leaders and people with higher responsibility and social status stepped in and spoke to the crowd, told them that it is time to go the direction of peace.

Police station vandalised, vehicles set ablaze

This is a new police station and has high security. The gates are really, really tall and really strong. They could not really break into the gate and move it. But a police car had to go inside the police station, so the gate had to be opened. In that particular moment, the mob broke into the police station and torched the whole basement of the police station. The building was charred, the glass was pelted with stones.

Do you think it's Kashmir?



Then, you are wrong



It's Karnataka's DJ Halli,#Bengaluru



Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's House vandalized by Peacefuls for Social Media Post by his Nephew



They vandalized Police Station & attacked on innocent people#KavalByrasandra #DJHalliViolence pic.twitter.com/DxyYAYhkIH Ganesh K Gunaga (@GaneshJaiHind) August 11, 2020

A video posted on Twitter August 11 shows protesters breaking windows of the police station using stones and branches after they penetrated the gates.

.@INCKarnataka mla Akhanda Srinivas murthy house attacked by people for a controversial post on Prophet #Muhammad by his sister's son Naveen. pic.twitter.com/4TmRSudyaa Imran Khan (@keypadguerilla) August 11, 2020

A video posted to Twitter on August 11 shows the crowd of people descending on the legislator’s home, just a few blocks from the DJ Halli police station.

Violence in #Bengaluru over a derogatory post by close relative of MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. Vehicles burnt, stones pelted, situation still tense in Pulakeshinagar. pic.twitter.com/soMK3pF4TG Prathibha (@prathibhatweets) August 11, 2020

Protesters can be seen flipping cars and lighting a motorcycle on fire in a video posted on August 11.

Bangalore - Major violence in IT city. Offended by objectionable social media post on prophet Muhammad large crowd gathered outside police station. Khaki didn't act. Several vehicles torched, property vandalised later. Relative of a Congress MLA had posted the comment.#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/74U3NEFsFP Shalabh (@shalabhTOI) August 11, 2020

A video taken from above the riots, posted August 11, shows the crowd in the street and vehicles on fire.