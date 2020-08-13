Modi Ji on Earth Day started “Plant Trees” project because it has many benefits. Now Pakistan PM Imran Khan is copying Modi & started the “Tree Plantation Drive”. Look at these idiot vultures in Pakistan ripping out all the trees. They said “Planting trees is against Islam". pic.twitter.com/N4kSOKoeKK Renee Lynn (@Voice_For_India) August 9, 2020





Why it’s false



This screengrab shows the area in Khyber chosen for trees. The land is actually disputed by two tribes in the district.



"What happened has nothing to do with Islam or any other ideology”



What happened has nothing to do with Islam or any other ideology. The local authorities decided to plant trees on an arid strip of land that is claimed by two different local tribes, the Sipah and the Ghabi Khali. The local authorities have already negotiated with the Khali tribe and they were ok with the government about planting trees here, meanwhile the local authorities did not [do] the same with [the] Sipah tribe. However while some of the members of the Sipah tribe were ok with using this space to plant trees, others weren’t. They are the ones who came and ripped up all the newly planted trees.



That afternoon, elders from the Sipah tribe came to replant the trees. They also apologized for the younger members of their tribe, even though the damage was already done.

آج قبائیلی ضلع خیبر میں پودے لگانے کی مہم میں وہاں کے رہائشیوں نے پودے اکھاڑنے کے بعد نہ صرف معافی مانگی, پودے دوبارہ لگائے بلکہ وہاں کے مشران نے یہ بھی عہد کیا کہ وہ ١٠,٠٠٠ پودے اور بھی لگائیں گے, اور پودے لگانے کی مہم میں بڑھ چڑھ کر حصہ لیں گے-#PlantWithTigersForce pic.twitter.com/BL6h26PufE JAVED AFRIDI F club (@ILOVEJAFRIDI10) August 9, 2020

This video shows elders from the Sipah tribe replanting trees that had been ripped up.



People were shocked when they saw the images of the ripped out trees. The fake story that people had torn them up because they thought they were “non-Islamic” totally obscured the real story. After that started circulating, no one paid attention to the other video showing people from the tribe replanting trees.

On August 9, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan officially launched a vast tree-planting campaign across the country, with the aim of planting 3.5 million trees in a single day. Local officials were told to choose appropriate locations for the trees in their home regions. In Khyber, a district in northern Pakistan, local authorities designated an abandoned piece of land for the trees.That day, a group of volunteers calling themselves the "Tiger Forces" planted thousands of trees in the designated zone. But just a few hours later, hundreds of people came and ripped out the newly planted saplings.Our Observer Umar Farooq lives in Khyber, Pakistan. He wasn't an eyewitness to the incident, but he knows the region well.Mahmood Khan, the minister in chief of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said that local authorities had taken note of this incident and promised that they would take action against those who had uprooted the saplings. He added that at least 6,000 young trees had been torn from the earth.The rumour that people had uprooted the trees for religious reasons first emerged on social media in India.Citizens of the two rival nations regularly try to discredit one another on social media. And both politicians and certain media outlets regularly share fake stories or images taken out of context to discredit the other camp.