Bullies in blue all over the earth must be stopped. https://t.co/yBiYxXfmDB Ice Cube (@icecube) August 8, 2020

Rapper Ice Cube shared these series of tweets with the caption, “Bullies in blue all over the earth must be stopped.” The thread lists recent abductions and abuses with photos attached.



The hashtag’s origins



Writer Tsitsi Dangarembga was among those arrested on July 31. Earlier that morning, Dangarembga had learned that she was



Several days after her release, Dangarembga took to social media. On August 5, she called on Zimbabweans to stage their own “solo” protests, marching around their neighbourhoods with signs and Zimbabwe flags. Dangarembga encouraged people to share photos of their individual acts of protest on social media, tagging #ZimbabweanLivesMatter.

Friends, if you're feeling brave, do a 1 person demo as outlined below. Thank you!

If you're not feeling so brave, you can take a pic inside or in the yard. You can cover your face, too.

Thank you!

Author and screenwriter Tsitsi Dangrembga shared ideas and guidelines on Twitter for Zimbabweans to hold solo protests. Dangrembga warned that “walking in your neighbourhood carries risk of arrest.”



#ZimbabweanLivesMatter #SoloDemo Love the creativity of this one too! pic.twitter.com/Fwqb1qcmk2 Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) August 8, 2020 A Tweet thread shows a collection of images from some of the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter solo protestors. To see all images, click on the Tweet



With the recent arrests, opponents have also accused the government of suppressing political opposition and the free press. Hopewell Chin’ono, an investigative journalist, and Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of the political group Transform Zimbabwe, still remain in government custody after helping organise anti-government protests. Zimbabwe’s high court



Documenting alleged abductions and abuses



Beyond widespread protests both in the streets and online, the hashtag has been used to document alleged abductions and abuses, particularly those targeting activists and their families. Noxolo Maphose, the niece of political activist Josphat Mzaca Ngulube, disappeared on the morning of August 7. When she reappeared that evening, she alleges that she was abducted, beaten and sexually assaulted by state agents looking for her uncle. In this video, posted with #ZimbabweanLivesMatter, she recounts the trauma.



WHEN WILL IT END

Noxolo Maphosa who last texted at 10am that she was being followed has been found



She was abducted, beaten & sexually assaulted by State Agents looking for @JoeMzacaNgulube



This video posted on the night of August 7 records Noxolo Maphose when she reappeared after state agents looking for her uncle allegedly abducted her.



Some within the military are using the hashtag to stand up against Mnangagwa’s government, albeit anonymously. In this video, a soldier (whose identity could not be confirmed) declares: “The time to liberate Zimbabwe has come.”

Share this powerful message from a patriotic soldier.



"Our duty is to defend Zimbabwe, not ZANU-PF. We should not be following repressive unconstitutional orders. Let us not protect corrupt politicians."



A man with a blurred face claiming to be a soldier declares his allegiance to the people of Zimbabwe in an anonymous video. "Our duty is to defend Zimbabwe, not ZANU-PF. We should not be following repressive unconstitutional orders. Let us not protect corrupt politicians." Video published August 8 on Twitter by Team Pachedu, an account run by a network of Zimbabwean citizens.