Turkish dams on the Euphrates and Tigris can hold a total capacity of 60 km3 of water . The Turkish GAP project is projected to consume up to 22 km3 per year, which would significantly reduce the Syrian and Iraqi shares of the river's water. Graphic from the National Center for Water Resources Management in Iraq.



The Euphrates crosses the Syrian border to reach the dams of Tishrin (located in the Manbij district, upstream of the Tabqa dam), Tabqa (located in the province of Raqqa, south of Manbij) and Al Baath (20 km north of Raqqa) in the northeast of the country. Since 2017, these three dams have been under the control of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, led by Kurdish SDF forces.

This map shows the three dams on the Euphrates in Syria: Tabqa, Tishrin and Al Baath dams. They are all under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

In this video, posted on July 22 on the local “Eye of the Euphrates” news page, a fisherman from Deir Ezzor explains that the river's water is decreasing daily. “The water used to reach the level of the trees [he indicates the place]. It's all gone now, and our crops are suffering a lot,” he adds.



The Euphrates: A river at the centre of several conflicts