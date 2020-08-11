

Protesters took to the streets amid a strong police presence in the Belarusian capital of Minsk after presidential elections on August 9. Police and security forces responded strongly, using crowd control weapons – and their vehicles – to quell the unrest. Protesters fought back with defensive strategies wielding their own vehicles in an ongoing movement against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.



Results of the contested Belarus presidential election were reported by the Central Election Commission on August 10, showing that Lukashenko won a sixth term. The strongman president reportedly won just over 80% of the votes in what the opposition called a rigged election. According to



Challenger





>> Read on France24.com : Belarus election challenger Tikhanouskaya ‘safe’ in Lithuania





Police and military units began to mobilize in Belarusian cities even before election day, awaiting the unrest that would soon unfold. Protests erupted on Sunday, August 9 after a state exit poll showed Lukashenko with a majority of the votes, despite reports that Tikhanovskaya



In demonstrably intimidating move, military is deployed through the center of #Minsk.

Lukashenka is getting ready for the Election Day.

Crackdowns of peaceful protests did happened in #Belarus under his rule. Readiness to use military for this purpose is new.

video via NEXTA pic.twitter.com/lxgHWnGhW1 Denis Kazakiewicz (@Den_2042) August 8, 2020 Results of the contested Belarus presidential election were reported by the Central Election Commission on August 10, showing that Lukashenko won a sixth term. The strongman president reportedly won just over 80% of the votes in what the opposition called a rigged election. According to Freedom House , a democracy watchdog organization, elections in Belarus have not been democratic since Lukashenko was elected in 1994. The organization calls Belarus an “authoritarian police state in which elections are openly rigged.”Challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya , the wife of a popular blogger in Belarus who took over her husband’s presidential campaign when he was arrested, reportedly won less than 10% of votes, according to preliminary numbers reported by the state. On August 11, she left Belarus to go to Lithuania after vowing to challenge the results of the election.Police and military units began to mobilize in Belarusian cities even before election day, awaiting the unrest that would soon unfold. Protests erupted on Sunday, August 9 after a state exit poll showed Lukashenko with a majority of the votes, despite reports that Tikhanovskaya won various polling stations with a wide margin.

A video posted on August 8 shows police and military vehicles driving through the Belarusian capital the day before the presidential election.



Protester hit by police truck, blocking roads a strategy



The internet was largely offline in Belarus following the closure of polls, according to



According to human rights organization

❗️Police truck hitting a protester in Minsk at speed pic.twitter.com/mVChTwLeP1 Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) August 9, 2020 The internet was largely offline in Belarus following the closure of polls, according to NetBlocks , but videos and photos from eyewitnesses have since been shared widely online. One of the main sources of amateur content was Nexta , a Belarusian media network which shares news mainly through Telegram, but also on Facebook and YouTube. Citizens in Belarus send photos and videos to the outlet to be reposted on its channels and shared with over half a million subscribers.According to human rights organization Viasna , at least one protester was killed on the first day of demonstrations, after being run over by a police truck. On August 9, Nexta shared a video of the moment the protester was hit by the police truck.

In a video shared widely on social media on August 9, a truck can be seen running over a protester who had grabbed onto the front of the vehicle.



Первая жертва вчерашних столкновений в Минске. Этот парень умер от черепно-мозговых травм, после того как на него наехал автозак #ЖывеБелорусь pic.twitter.com/fsJgSKigtO Лепра (@leprasorium) August 10, 2020

In close-up photos posted to Twitter on August 10, the Minsk police insignia can be seen on the truck which ran over a protester.



This event caused outrage on social media channels in Belarus and around the world. Police were also seen



Anticipating the use of police vehicles such as trucks and vans, protesters began to prepare a strategy for the next day’s protest. Protesters with cars were considered an integral part of the protest strategy: they could block roads, transport people and supplies, and alert others to police whereabouts.



Protesters organized on Telegram and other social media channels, sharing tactics that people with cars could use.

In the evening of August 10, cars began blocking the streets of Minsk, creating traffic to prevent police vehicles from entering certain areas. Meanwhile, protesters convened at the Pushkinskaya station. This event caused outrage on social media channels in Belarus and around the world. Police were also seen detaining protesters in vans and buses, sometimes beating them once inside. Because demonstrations were scattered in different areas around Minsk, rather than concentrated in one particular area, police used vehicles to patrol for groups of protesters.Anticipating the use of police vehicles such as trucks and vans, protesters began to prepare a strategy for the next day’s protest. Protesters with cars were considered an integral part of the protest strategy: they could block roads, transport people and supplies, and alert others to police whereabouts.Protesters organized on Telegram and other social media channels, sharing tactics that people with cars could use.In the evening of August 10, cars began blocking the streets of Minsk, creating traffic to prevent police vehicles from entering certain areas. Meanwhile, protesters convened at the Pushkinskaya station.



Thousands of people are at Pushkinskaya station in Minsk right now. Drivers get out of their cars and block the roads pic.twitter.com/a2Fh1uSjkJ Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) August 10, 2020 A video posted on Twitter on August 10 shows cars blocking the roads near Pushkinskaya station.