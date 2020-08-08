Observers
Since mid-July, a fleet of more than 280 fishing vessels has been working near the border of the Galapagos marine reserve, which is home to dozens of protected species, including several types of sharks. Environmental activists say they are afraid that this massive fleet could turn the fragile ecosystem upside down. Local fishermen have already noticed a reduction in their catches.
In mid-July, residents of the Galapagos Islands, which are located in the Pacific Ocean about 1,000 kilometres off of Ecuador, discovered that a commercial fleet made up of hundreds of boats, including fishing vessels, freighters and factory vessels, were fishing on an industrial scale not far from the Galapagos marine reserve, which is a UNESCO world heritage site.
The vessels appeared on sites like Marine Traffic and Global Fishing Watch, which track the location of ships around the world. Any ship with its automatic identification system (AIS) activated appears on the maps on these sites. AIS also provides info on the ship itself and its operations.
"We’ve detected between 280 and 300 vessels in this giant fleet that is operating near the Galapagos Islands, though they never stray into the reserve. Several of the vessels in the group have been used in illegal fishing operations in the past,” says Tony Long, CEO of Global Fishing Watch.
These tools also provide information about the vessels, including their port of origin, and often include photos, usually contributed by amateurs. Some of the photos indicate vessels equipped to fish for squid on an industrial scale.
This vessel, called "Zhou Hong Yuan 1", is equipped for industrial squid fishing. The side of the vessel is fixed with winches and there are multiple lamps on the deck, which are used to attract squid at night.
The marine conservation organisation Sea Shepherd says that while the presence of this fleet in international waters between the Galapagos and Ecuador isn’t “technically illegal” it “violates the spirit of the law protecting the marine reserve because numerous species, including sharks, are migratory and regularly leave this sanctuary to reach the high seas”.
Ecuadorian fisherman, furious at the arrival of this fleet, filmed the boats out on the open seas. Their footage shows some fishing squid, while others practice longlining, which involves using lines that can reach up to 100 kilometres in length and are equipped with tens of thousands of baited hooks to catch large fish like sharks and tuna.
The fishermen who spoke to The Observers team asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.
The presence of the Chinese fleet isn’t illegal, as it is operating in international waters. However, local activities say that they have seen them break other international laws.
A group of fishermen filmed the fleet from aboard a helicopter. The video below shows two squid-fishing boats next to a large vessel, the Yong Xiang 9, which flies the Panamanian flag but has a Chinese name.
Activist Nicolas Schieff is a member of a group called Frente Insular de la Reserva Marina de Galápagos (Insular Front for the Galapagos Marine Reserve). Schieff has been working with locals to find out more. He is particularly interested in the Yong Xiang 9.
This isn’t the first time that this particular boat has gotten close to the Galapagos marine reserve. Back in 2018, the
Ecuadorian army filmed it during a surveillance operation.
The fleet, which is located more than 360 kilometres from the archipelago, isn’t visible from the coast. But residents knew it was there when they started discovering plastic bottles marked with Chinese characters on their beaches.
Ivonne Torres is a 55-year-old tour guide and a naturalist who lives on Santa Cruz, one of the Galapagos' 18 principal islands.
"I spend five days at sea to bring in the amount that I could have fished in just a day in the past”
Sixty-four-year-old Donato Rendon is a small-scale fisherman who is based in the Galapagos archipelago. He’s married to guide Ivonne Torres and used to serve as the president of the Fisherman’s Cooperative in the Galapagos.
Alex Hearn is a professor of marine biology at the University of San Francisco de Quito and a member of the MigraMar network. He has been studying the effects of this fleet.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Aug. 2 criticised China for the fleet’s activities and offered support to Ecuador and any other states “whose economies and natural resources are threatened by PRC-flagged vessels’ disregard for the rule of law and responsible fishing practices”.
The Chinese embassy in Ecuador responded with their own statement: "According to verified information, all of the ships that were criticized by Mike Pompeo are currently operating legally in international waters outside of the Galapagos Islands economic zone and aren’t a threat to anyone.”
Article by Liselotte Mas
