This screengrab, taken on the Marine Traffic site on Aug. 5, 2020, shows the fleet in international waters, very near to the Galapagos marine reserve. On the map, orange is used to indicate what the vessels are doing. The vessel in this image was being used for fishing.

This screengrab, taken by Global Fishing Watch, uses an algorithm to show where fishing likely took place between July 10 and Aug. 5, 2020, along the border of the Galapagos marine reserve (above) and in Ecuador’s territorial waters (right). Only vessels that fly the Chinese flag are shown on this map (in orange).

This shows the path that the "Zhou Hong Yuan 1" travelled around the Galapagos reserve between July 2 and 25, 2020.

A fisherman posted this video, which was verified by our team, as a story on his Instagram account on July 29. Each of the many lights in the footage represents a squid-fishing boat.



A large cargo ship illegally deactivates its automatic identification system

This video was filmed from a helicopter by an employee of a fishing company on July 21, 2020.

These images show the large vessel picking up hauls from the smaller vessels so they don’t have to travel back to the port. When this video was filmed on July 21, the Yong Xiang 9 had its automatic identification system turned off, which is illegal [Editor’s note: Vessels that have a gross tonnage higher than 500 must keep their AIS turned on at all times. The tonnage of the Yong Xiang 9 is 9,298].

Hundreds of Chinese-made plastic bottles pile up on the beaches of the Galapagos

Juliette Miranda, a receptionist at a hotel on the Galapagos' Isabela island, found these bottles. She believes that fishermen in the Chinese fleet tossed them into the ocean: "I’ve been living here for a year and I’ve never seen so much rubbish and never in such a good condition. That’s why I think that they are coming from the Chinese fleet."

"This industrial-scale fishing has serious consequences on the entire ecosystem”

I was already really angry about having to manage the rubbish from all over the world that washes up on our beaches all year, but with this Chinese fleet, it is even worse than usual. Guides like me often help out the national park by cleaning up the beaches and the week of July 27 a group of us volunteered. We picked up bags and bags of Chinese-made plastic bottles.

This photo shows one of the many bags that volunteers filled during a beach cleaning campaign organized on the archipelago between July 27 and August 2. (Photo by Ivonne Torres.)



The problem is even more serious with this industrial-scale fishing. It’s not just tuna and endangered sharks that will be caught but also lots of little fish that will be used as bait. These fish are an important food source for marine birds, like pelicans or blue-footed boobies, who will have fewer young if they don’t get enough food.



We are already suffering negative effects of the climate crisis and we’ve been seeing these giant fleets of fishing boats getting closer and closer to our shores for the past few years. That has serious consequences for the entire ecosystem, including, for example, a significant decrease in new offspring and nesting on the archipelago.



"I spend five days at sea to bring in the amount that I could have fished in just a day in the past”

This fleet is causing us so many problems. A fellow fisherman found empty barrels of petrol floating in the sea. They had Chinese characters on them.

These metal barrels, marked with Chinese characters, were discovered in the sea. Photos posted on Facebook on July 24.



These vessels have longlines that are up to 100 kilometres in length and capture everything in their wake, both large and small fish. They follow the currents and the schools of fish and create a barrier between them and the Galapagos Islands. So we have fewer fish to catch than normal. Currently, I have to spend five days at sea to bring in what I used to catch in a day or two before.

"This large-scale fishing will affect certain protected species, like sharks”

In fact, it’s not just one fleet; it’s several that are grouped together and are using different fishing techniques. A lot of these vessels are either squid-fishing or longlining. Each has a different impact on the environment. The sharp decrease in the squid population is going to upset the ecosystem because they are a source of food for many other species.



Longline fishing will directly impact certain protected species, like sharks. Sharks are an essential link in the animal food chain, but the people who live on the islands depend on them as well because they make a living through tourism. And when tourists come, that’s the animal they want to see.