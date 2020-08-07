In this video, published by BBC, Ghappar films his small quarantine room. He is handcuffed to the bed. Footage courtesy of Ghappar family.



Ghappar is Uighur, a Muslim minority group that has been the target of discrimination and oppression by Chinese officials in recent years. In January 2020, officials took Ghappar from his home in the southern city of Foshan to a police station in Kucha, Xinjiang. He was held for 18 days in a police detention centre, then transferred to a temporary “epidemic prevention centre” where he filmed the video.



In early March, his aunt received the video via WeChat, along with a series of text messages in which Ghappar described his time in the detention centre: “I saw 50–60 people were locked in a small room not 50 metres square...men on the right, women on the left, divided up and locked in cages. And from head to toe, they were all wearing four-piece suits. This so-called four-piece suit was a black cloth bag over the head; handcuffs; shackles; and a steel chain between the handcuffs and the shackles…. The sounds of horrible screams came through, from men and women. It was awful whatever it was, just terrifying. It scared the hell out of the people in the cages.”



Read Ghappar's full testimony here

In the video, which lasts four and a half minutes, Ghappar slowly and silently pans to show the small room where he is confined. There is a dirt floor, a barred window, a bed and nothing else. Ghappar is handcuffed to his bed. His ankles are swollen and he wears dirty clothes. In the background, a message can be heard playing over a loudspeaker in Mandarin Chinese and Uighur. The message blames “separatist forces” for trying to encourage Uighurs to “believe in Islam to unite”.