A photo posted online shows the butchered remains of a dolphin washed up on the beach in western France. This isn’t the first time that a dolphin, skinned or carved, has startled beachgoers in Brittany.



In early August, a beachgoer walking in La Torche, in the French department of Finistère, found the body of a dolphin whose upper dorsal section was completely carved out.

“These are protected species. These barbaric ‘customs’ must end,” this poster writes above a picture of a slaughtered dolphin discovered on a French beach and posted on Facebook Aug. 2.



This picture shows one of several dead dolphins found over the weekend on beaches around La Torche. While it was the only one that was butchered, others had their tails cut off, a common practice used by fishermen to release dolphins trapped in nets.

3 dauphins échoués ce matin sur la plage de Plovan (Bretagne), dont 2 avec la queue coupée et un aileron attaché avec un câble métallique... Servirait-il d’appât aux pêcheurs Mme la ministre ⁦@AnnickGirardin⁩ ? pic.twitter.com/xY2lkanL75 Cyrille (@cyrillegagliano) August 2, 2020

A beachgoer found the remains of three dead dolphins on Plovan beach in Brittany and posted these photos on Twitter Aug. 2.

Three mutilated dolphins were found on Jan. 12, 2020 on La Torche beach in Brittany.

Un dauphin dépecé retrouvé sur une plage du Pays bigouden. Il a été trouvé mercredi. https://t.co/mrkYHTfgbk pic.twitter.com/i4IET99jKG Ouest-France 29 (@OuestFrance29) January 30, 2020

On Jan 29, 2020, a carved up dolphin was found on the beach in the Bigouden region in the French department of Finistère.

Locals in the region had found similarly mutilated bodies of dolphins back in January.