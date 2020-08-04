A copy of the warrant listing items to be seized, including "cellular phones" and "illegal aliens."

A copy of the warrant listing items to be seized, including "cellular phones" and "illegal aliens."

The 30+ people that were receiving care at Byrd Camp are listed as “items” to be seized during the raid; “illegal aliens” was placed at the end of a list including cell phones and documentation. pic.twitter.com/0XIfPFJd7X

In a massive show of force, Border Patrol + BORTAC—the same militarized tactical unit recently mobilized against protestors in US cities—descended on the camp with an armored vehicle, three ATVS, two helicopters, and ~24 marked and unmarked vehicles. pic.twitter.com/z1MUlk7gad

This video is one of the few recorded of the raid. Volunteers' cellphones were seized by Border Patrol and BORTAC agents.

A pattern of retaliation

No More Deaths does have a really long history with raids unfortunately at this point.



A few days before the [July 31] raid, we released some FOIA-ed emails that showed that BORTAC was also involved with [the 2017] raid. I think that the move to confiscate cellphones was because of the media that we were able to do around the 2017 raid.

NEW PHOTOS:

One volunteer was able to get a few pictures from inside camp when BORTAC and Border Patrol entered.



Heavily armed agents drove straight into the humanitarian aid camp in a Bearcat tank as helicopters circled overhead. pic.twitter.com/Vnu9ecsQ9A No More Deaths (@NoMoreDeaths) August 2, 2020

The second, and currently only other, set of photos that a volunteer managed to take on July 31.



"Border Patrol has always worked hardest to suppress the narratives of those directly affected by the crisis they have created. We are simply an extension of that."



After the raid, the three dozen arrested migrants were loaded onto buses and sent to detention centres. The volunteers were released. The dangers for the arrested migrants are high, Taleb explains.

They detained and arrested over 30 people that night. They probably chose not to arrest our volunteers because they wouldn't get as much bad media for harming the lives of people migrating as they would for harming humanitarian aid workers. And they know that.



Immigration detention is a really deadly intervention in somebody's life. We know that Covid-19 is rampant in immigrant detention. We also know that there are many, many people that are being rapidly deported at this moment.



The M.O. of Border Patrol in the field every single day is violent. We saw kind of a microcosm of their tactics, just maybe with more guns and also with the Border Patrol cameraman on the scene standing on top of trucks and getting shots of people while they're getting pulled out.



Border Patrol has always worked hardest to suppress the narratives of those directly affected by the crisis they have created. We are simply an extension of that.



The people that have to bear the brunt of all of their actions against our organisation are the folks that are migrating.

People have been telling stories since the beginning of prevention through deterrence. It’s those narratives that tell the actual true story. It feels important to highlight this false reality that [Border Patrol agents] are rescuers in the desert, when they also create the crisis that causes people to die.

Article by Sophie Stuber After the raid, the three dozen arrested migrants were loaded onto buses and sent to detention centres. The volunteers were released. The dangers for the arrested migrants are high, Taleb explains.