On Friday, July 31, when many Moroccans were celebrating the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, a Cameroonian migrant was killed after police found a migrant camp in the forest outside the northern city of Tangier. Police in the region have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the death. Thirteen other migrants were arrested after accompanying the deceased to the hospital.



Videos of a group of sub-Saharan Africans carrying the body of a fellow migrant on a stretcher made of leaves and branches went viral on Moroccan social media channels during the weekend of Eid Al Adha. The man whose body can be seen in the video, known as Félix, was a migrant from Cameroon who was making his way, along with other migrants, toward Europe.





