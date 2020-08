An armed group known locally as al Shabaab (though it has no links with the better-known Somali Islamist militant group of the same name) has been carrying out attacks in Cabo Delgado, which is rich in gas deposits, since October 2017. Over the past three years, more than 1,400 people have been killed in these attacks, according to the NGO The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (Acled), which is documenting the situation in Cabo Delgado.

The group’s last large-scale attack, which occurred on June 27, was claimed by IS-Cap, the Islamic State’s Central Africa Province. On June 27, the insurgents attacked Mocimboa da Praia, a port town with a population of 30,000 that represents "a crucial logistical hub for economic activity and humanitarian relief for the northern part of the province", according to Acled. At least 40 civilians were killed along with eight employees of a South African company contracted by the French company Total. Witnesses told the press that the attackers, who occupied the town for three days, decapitated civilians, such as teachers and members of ruling party Frelimo, who had links to the government.

Mozambique

Video released by @news_pinnacle telegram channel with scenes from MdP pic.twitter.com/3oK0OxMgA4 Jasmine Opperman (@Jasminechic00) July 25, 2020

This video, which was posted on Telegram by the collaborative media outlet Pinnacle News , shows the destruction in Mocímboa da Praia. Jasmine Opperman, an analyst at the NGO Acled, reposted this on Twitter.



Attacks on provincial capitals





On March 23, insurgents took over Mocimboa da Praia. Two days later, they attacked the town of This attack, the third against Mocimboa da Praia since 2017, was part of a series of offensives that targeted major towns in Cabo Delgado over the past few months.On March 23, insurgents took over Mocimboa da Praia. Two days later, they attacked the town of Quissanga , located 200 kilometres to the south, and destroyed a number of important buildings, including one housing the local government, which has since suspended its activities completely . Insurgents wielding an IS group flag posted a video online announcing their intention to impose Islamic law on the region.



In April, insurgents launched several attacks on the district of Muidumbe, targeting both

In April, insurgents launched several attacks on the district of Muidumbe, targeting both Namacande , the provincial capital, and several villages. According to police, insurgents carried out a massacre in Xitaxi on April 7, slaughtering 52 young men when they refused to join the group. In the village of Nangololo, the insurgents attacked a church, as illustrated by several photos posted on social media. Mozambique

Aftermath of attack at Nangololo: Catholic missionary church (Muidumbe). Attack was on 09 April

Photo credit: Pinnacle News pic.twitter.com/P1MWNho4PF Jasmine Opperman (@Jasminechic00) April 11, 2020 The Mozambican collaborative news site Pinnacle News posted these images after insurgents attacked a church in Nangololo (Muidumbe). Jasmine Opperman, an analyst at the NGO Acled, posted these images on Twitter. You can see another video here



Assim está parte da aldeia #Muatide em #Muidumbe após ataque desta semana. Que fique claro que eles não só sabotam instituições do Estado, mas também privadas. Na primeira foto podemos ver um centro de cópias incendiado. #CaboDelgado #Mocambique pic.twitter.com/iY1rhCTpHS Alexandre (@AllexandreMZ) April 9, 2020 A journalist from Zitamar News posted photos of the attack on Muatide, a village in Muidumbe. He explained that the insurgents destroyed both government buildings and private property.



Aftermath of the insurgent attacking Macomia pic.twitter.com/0v5AJZ0tOM Pinnacle News (@news_pinnacle) May 31, 2020 On May 28, insurgents led an assault on the town of Macomia, population 29,000, which had already absorbed many refugees who had fled previous attacks on other communities. The town’s health centre was pillaged and staff for medical charity Doctors Without Borders fled . In early June, the organisation suspended its activities in the province.

These shops in Macomia were burned by insurgents, as shown in this video shared by Mozambican collaborative media outlet Pinnacle News . The video was geolocalized here



Thousands of people have fled their homes in these districts. Since March, the number of internally displaced persons in Cabo Delgado has doubled, reaching 250,000 in July, according to the

CABO DELGADO - Mocimbua



28-6-220



Por causa da intensidade dos combates entre integrantes das FADM e DAESH, população refugia-se para distritos supostamente seguros, usando a via marítima, sem mantimentos e sem certeza sobre o como serão acolhidos, no destino. pic.twitter.com/41iZNdkAY4 Pinnacle News (@news_pinnacle) June 28, 2020 Thousands of people have fled their homes in these districts. Since March, the number of internally displaced persons in Cabo Delgado has doubled, reaching 250,000 in July, according to the OCHA , the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.