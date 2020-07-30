Violence in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna escalated in July as reports of massacres and arson attacks emerged from villages in the region. The attacks, characterised by the government as “politically-motivated banditry”, have increased tensions between the Fulani and Atyap ethnic groups. Photos and videos of mass burials went viral on Nigerian social media networks as people called for an end to the violence in their communities.



Photos and videos posted online show the aftermath of massacres in villages across the southern part of Kaduna. Some describe the latest attacks as a



Kaduna State is characterised by religious and ethnic diversity. The Fulani, a primarily Muslim ethnic group concentrated in Nigeria, are one of the largest nomadic herding communities in the world. The Atyap people, predominantly farmers, are a majority Christian ethnic group residing in southern Kaduna. Both claim to have settled in the region first, and conflicts have arisen over land, resources and political control for decades. The northern part of the state is made up of mostly Fulani people, while the south is primarily Atyap.

Mass burials

Pictures show the victims of a July 19 attack in Kukum Daji village being transported and buried in a mass grave.

Most of the people who were at the wedding venue were actually young people, teenagers. They were having a party, celebrating the groom and the bride. Suddenly the gunmen came and surrounded the place and started shooting sporadically. Because there were many people at the venue;that is why the casualties were so many. Nineteen people died on the spot, then 33 or thereabouts were severely injured. We were taken to the hospital in Kaduna and another person died later, then another person and another person. In all, four people died later due to excess loss of blood. The ones in the hospital are still recuperating.

Earlier today We buried victims of the Gora Gan terrorist Herdsmen attack.



Photos posted on Twitter show the funeral service of the victims of a July 20 attack on Gora Gan village.