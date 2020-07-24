Videos and photos showing the demolition of tombs to make room for a new highway in historic Cairo have spread on social media channels throughout Egypt since July 18. As construction began, criticism of the cemetery’s destruction came from Cairo residents with families buried in the tombs, as well as historians and architects who say that the buildings in the area should be preserved. Authorities in Cairo responded that they have not destroyed any registered Islamic monuments.



The video below shows the demolition of an exterior wall of a tomb on the street Qansuh Al Ghuri, in the Northern Cemetery of the Cairo Necropolis on July 18.



Videos and pictures showing the destruction of tombs precipitated anger and confusion online, as Egyptians criticised their government for threatening historically and culturally important monuments.

“The worst album of antiquities I have photographed in my life, and the worst pictures of the Necropolis of the Mamluks in your life. For documentation only,” this poster writes.



The Cairo Necropolis, or the City of the Dead, is a collection of vast cemeteries that date back to the 7th century. The cemeteries, mosques and monuments in these areas are a part of Historic Cairo, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List . Over the centuries, both historical rulers and elites, as well as common people, have been laid to rest there.

The Cairo Necropolis is made up of three main cemeteries. (Photo: Wikipedia.)

The Paradise Axis highway project aims to link Al Fardous Square (on the western edge of the Northern Cemetery) to the Tantawy Highway, effectively connecting Old and New Cairo. To build the newest section of highway, eight metres of land had to be taken from each side of Qansuh Al Ghuri, a street that runs across the Northern Cemetery.



This part of the cemetery is characterised by slightly newer buildings than other areas of the Necropolis, with many notable tombs dating back to the Mamluk period (the 13th to 16th century). Several mosques and mausoleums from this period are located near the construction site, including the Tomb of Al Zahir Qansuh, a Mamluk sultan.



The videomaker here shows the destruction of buildings on Qansuh Al Ghuri street in Historic Cairo while pointing out the surrounding historic monuments in the area.