Tiffani Dailey shared updates from her partner, Jeremy Wade, while he was incarcerated at Bradley County Jail until July 2. When the video below was posted on June 27, Wade was in the quarantine pod.

“We don’t get books, we don’t get cards, we don’t get pens,” Wade said of his time in the quarantine pod of Bradley County Jail. He reports being let outside only two hours per day, having no access to commissary goods, and sharing common items with potentially infected inmates.

When Jeremy was inside, I was terrified. He informed me about the masks and sanitation not being provided. Nobody was cleaning, they weren’t refilling the sanitation bottles. And it’s up to the inmates to clean their own pods and cells. He feared for his own life being near positive Covid-19 inside; there was an outbreak inside the jail.



It’s a revolving door – they say that people are in 14-day quarantine but no. There’s a quarantine pod and in that 14-day period, people can go in and out. On day 14, when you're fixing to be ready to go to general population because you're still showing no signs or symptoms, a person could walk into the pod and then be positive. And there you go. They had 30-some cases positive. They were all in his pod. So now that just opens up another can of worms because all these people who are all getting denied medical treatment, are all in here sick. They've all had it. Some people were negative and they were still forced to be around the positive.​​​​



When friends and family members of inmates at Bradley County Jail shared their stories and asked for help online, their efforts went viral . A petition demanding that inmates be given proper protective equipment and cleaning supplies and a GoFundMe to raise money for prisoners' bail have both been shared widely on social media. Dailey and others have also organised weekly noise demonstrations outside the jail since June 29. It was at one of these demonstrations that protesters began to see messages held up to the windows.

heartbreaking signs held up inside of bradley county jail today. inmates are being denied proper PPE (masks, cleaning supplies, etc) and are being forced to use bedsheets as masks. covid positive inmates are housed with healthy inmates. linking petition below pic.twitter.com/qprLe101O2 chloe (@chloedontsurf) June 29, 2020

"Heartbreaking signs held up inside of Bradley County Jail today," this poster writes.



In response, the Bradley County Sheriff released a



In response, the Bradley County Sheriff released a statement saying that they are continuing to follow hygiene and sanitation regulations, including a quarantine procedure. The statement also describes the cleaning equipment provided to prisoners with which they can sanitise their own cells and common items such as phones. After the public backlash to the messages coming out of the jail, inmates reported receiving more medical equipment and cleaning supplies. The jail distributed masks that had been adapted for use by inmates. As conditions began to improve inside, inmates' notes in the windows changed from calls for help to messages of gratitude to the activists and family members outside. However, the jail covered cell windows on July 13, cutting off a source of communication between inmates and activists.





screens are now being placed over the inmates windows to keep them from holding up signs https://t.co/g22oOGAV0T pic.twitter.com/RSnb7VSFUy chloe (@chloedontsurf) July 13, 2020

“Screens are now being placed over the inmates' windows to keep them from holding up signs,” this post reads.





“Covering the windows is wrong, we felt disgust”

Tiffani Dailey was shocked by such a decision:

When you have somebody on the inside, a female inmate, call us and say, ‘Hey, I was the one in the window telling y’all I need help and they covered up my window,’ we felt disgust. It’s wrong. We started the GoFundMe to help with bail as well as commissary because a lot of people in there don’t have funds.



So we try to help them so they can reach out to their family members and get what they need. There’s a lot of people still in there. And that’s why now we’re trying to bring justice to these people that are being denied medical care, being mistreated and cut off from society, being in lockdown and not able to reach their family members.





Friends and family of inmates continue to demonstrate outside of the jail and the calls for help are still circulating online. A new non-profit, Bradley County Incarcerated Resolutions , has been formed to support inmates and advocate for better conditions at the jail.



Article by Pariesa Young

Tiffany Dailey reports: