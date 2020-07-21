Screengrab from a Car Wash party at the end of June 2020 shared with the Observers team.

About a year ago, this phenomenon appeared in the country: a debaucherous activity that attracts a large part of the Haitian youth. In this activity, young people entertain themselves by pouring water over each other to the rhythm of raboday music, a DJ animation with music connected to debauchery and alcohol.



Opinions are divided about holding this weekly activity. For some, it is a means of relaxation and entertainment. For others, it is an immoral activity because young girls dance naked, which undermines modesty.



A week after the announcement by the Haitian government to reopen all activities, the Car Wash party was revived with great fanfare [Editor’s note : gradual reopening began in Haiti on June 30].





This video shows a last weekend’s Car Wash party, featuring a DJ and large crowd.



Although religious activities are permitted to



For now, there is not a Car Wash party planned this weekend. But Niepce is sceptical that the government’s decree will have much effect in the long term.



“We are facing a situation where the majority of decisions taken by the state are no longer respected.”



There are a total of





Article by Sophie Stuber ( Although religious activities are permitted to resume in Haiti, and schools are set to reopen on August 10, gatherings of 10 or more people are still officially banned in Haiti.For now, there is not a Car Wash party planned this weekend. But Niepce is sceptical that the government’s decree will have much effect in the long term.“We are facing a situation where the majority of decisions taken by the state are no longer respected.”There are a total of 7,100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Haiti and 151 recorded deaths.Article by Sophie Stuber ( @sophiestube

Our Observer Niepce Zéphirin first reported this story to the Observers team. Despite the pandemic, people are gathering in large crowds, not wearing masks, and not respecting social distancing.