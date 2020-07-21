Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, vendors have taken to social media in Latin America to hawk a range of products, including chlorine dioxide. However, this substance is both ineffective against the novel coronavirus and can even pose a serious health risk, which has led to it being banned in several countries.

In many countries across Latin America, numerous Facebook pages and Instagram accounts have been promoting chlorine dioxide solution, also called CDS, claiming that it can be used to ward off the novel coronavirus or even cure it.



The chemical compound chlorine dioxide can be made in solution form with sodium chlorite. It is similar to bleach and is used as a disinfectant or whitening agent in the textile and paper industries.

"CDS can prevent and cure Covid-19 and other diseases,” reads an advertisement on this Colombian Instagram page, which has more than 1,400 followers.

"When someone has Covid, already at an advanced stage, how should they take [CDS] and where can they buy it ready to go in El Alto, Bolivia?", reads this post in a Mexican Facebook group advertising chlorine dioxide. The group has more than 3,700 members.

"One litre to prevent and cure Covid-19," reads this ad in Facebook "Marketplace" for chlorine dioxide in Bolivia.



In an attempt to prove their effectiveness, some posts cite Andreas Kalcker, a controversial German scientist who has posted numerous videos online defending the use of this product for medical purposes. His videos have garnered thousands of views (like In an attempt to prove their effectiveness, some posts cite Andreas Kalcker, a controversial German scientist who has posted numerous videos online defending the use of this product for medical purposes. His videos have garnered thousands of views (like this one ). Dr. Veller, a scientist living in Brazil who also promotes the treatment, touted its benefits in a video called "Covid-19 chlorine dioxide", which was published on July 5 and has garnered more than 500,000 views on Facebook and more than 300,000 on YouTube

"Andreas Kalcker explains how chlorine dioxide or CDS functions scientifically to prevent and cure Covid-19," reads this Facebook "Marketplace" ad from Bolivia. Testimonials from people who claim to have been cured by this product are visible on social media, including in a Facebook group called "Personas curadas con dióxido de cloro" ("people cured with chlorine dioxide").





Between seven and 27 euros, depending on amount



Our team reached out to several vendors selling this product on Facebook, based in Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. We asked them via WhatsApp if the product would prevent you from getting Covid-19 or cure you, without saying we were journalists. They were being sold for between seven and 27 euros, depending on the amount. Some of them also sent us videos touting the benefits of their products.

Screengrab of a WhatsApp conversation with a Colombian who assured us that the product was “used to avoid getting Covid and also to cure it as well as for lots of other illnesses".