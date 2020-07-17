Some kids and youth stopped coming. Also there was a time we had to close the gym. Now we are slowly returning. Covid changed everything, but we still manage to keep the kids busy. There is no school, so there is nowhere [else] to go, as this is also a slum.

The normal training is not fully back because of the number of the kids and youth who come to the facility. But if the number is small, sometimes, we may use the hall.



It is a community facility, so whether we train or not, kids still come here to play. Sometimes we are unable to control the number so we advise them to stay at home.

We are not planning to have more kids at the moment. We are trying to find out how we can deal with the ones that were already at the gym. And how we can have safe measures to train at this time of the pandemic with the advice of the government and the boxing federation.





Kennedy shared this photo of a Sunday group run with the Observers team.

We also have mentorship programs just for the gym. Here we are taught life outside boxing.

We also try as much as we can to educate the kids.



We don't have specific programmes we talk about because we do not have qualified teachers. At the gym we do things for ourselves. We only talk about life. And how to behave, how to live with others in our community. Staying out of trouble, how to respect other people, avoiding drugs and bad gangs.



So for me I think it's not all about boxing, but we also learn a lot. Boxing is part of the game.

Charles shared this photo of a young student boxing with a coach.

