Objectif Brousse is a French organisation primarily financed by donations that has been operating in the two Kivu provinces since 2005. In 2006, students in Goma launched a project making these balls of clay but it was short-lived. Objectif Brousse reignited the program in November 2019, organising workshops in three villages in Kabare in South Kivu.

Objectif Brousse shows a group of people learning how to make the fuel-saving balls of clay in Chibuga, a village near Kahuzi Biega National Park that is home to members of the Pygmy tribe. The group claims these balls can cut down on wood charcoal use by up to 70%.





These balls have the advantage of being made out of clay, which is readily available in both provinces. The balls don’t work alone – you have to mix them with a bit of wood charcoal. To respond to that need, we partnered with a group in Bukavu that makes organically-sourced charcoal that isn’t from national parks. The idea is to mix it with the clay balls. Using clay balls cuts down on nearly 80% of wood charcoal use because they last for a week. That is cheaper for locals, who don’t have to buy as much wood charcoal as before.

Objectif Brousse partners with local instructors who already work in the agro-forestry field, like Cédric-Dubois Muliri, who is a biology researcher at the University of Bukavu.

Objectif Brousse talks to locals about how many trees can be saved by using these clay balls, which are like round briquettes that can be used as fuel when mixed in with a bit of charcoal. They visited local restaurants to install special cookstoves, which can also be used to save fuel, and to get owners interested in the clay balls so that the new trainees will have ready customers.



Objectif Brousse says that one kilogram of regular charcoal costs around 300 francs and can only be used once, while one kilogram of clay balls costs around 900 francs and can be used for 15 days.



Nearly 120 people attended the first workshops. Because there wasn’t yet a market for these clay balls, we decided to set up a number of “foyers fixes”, which are specially built traditional clay cookstoves that use two ceramic plates to be more heat-efficient. We installed these cookstoves for free, with the aim of raising awareness about the problem of wood charcoal and getting people interested in using clay balls instead. Since our training sessions, several participants have been selling clay balls or opened up their own small businesses.

