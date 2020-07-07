The concentration of internationally supported military and political forces in the two major provinces of Cyrenaica and Tripoli has left Fezzan, Libya’s third province, largely ignored. Residents say this immense territory, which is roughly the size of France, lacks everything from medical facilities to a proper fire department and faces constant shortages of electricity, gas and fuel. They blame both sides of the conflict for their worsening situation because the fighting prevents supplies from reaching the region.

In the video below, which was filmed on June 28, a man from Tiwiwi says that a lack of firefighters in the region meant that he had to fight the fire that started in his home all alone. Tiwiwi is a rural community located 175 kilometres from Sebha, which is considered the capital of Fezzan.

"We beseech the two governments, we want a fire truck, an ambulance, medicine. We want everything. Look how we have to put out fires. You have forgotten the people in the south. We don’t have working sewer systems, cash, electricity or hospitals."

In this post, dated June 20, a resident of Ghat (located about 1,336 km southwest of Tripoli) says that it is almost impossible to get gas for cooking. He says, in the south, you might pay up to 300 dinars (equivalent to €180) for one gas cylinder, while, in the north, it could cost as little as 10 dinars (equivalent to €6.35).



“You, in the north and the east, you don’t know what is going on for us in the south. We buy a canister of gas for 300 dinars, and you are horrified when the price for a canister reaches 10 dinars. We pay three dinars for a litre of petrol and, where you are, it only costs 0.15 dinars,” complains this resident in a video that has garnered nearly 40,000 views.

