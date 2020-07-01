The image on the left is a screengrab of the video. The image on the right is a photo posted on Instagram that was geolocalised in Kuna Masi.

The GPS coordinates in the metadata of the video correspond with the village of Kuna Masi. The date and time (June 25 at 5:30pm) indicated on the video correspond with news reports on the airstrike as well as Baxtiar’s testimony.