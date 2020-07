The image on the left is a screengrab of the video. The image on the right is a photo posted on Instagram that was geolocalised in Kuna Masi.

The GPS coordinates in the metadata of the video correspond with the village of Kuna Masi. The date and time (June 25 at 5:30pm) indicated on the video correspond with news reports on the airstrike as well as Baxtiar’s testimony.

The incident took place around 5:30pm on June 25, when a Turkish airstrike hit a car and a shop near a picnic area in Kuna Masi, a village popular with tourists in the Kurdish province of Sulaymaniyah.The video was first posted online by Zharo Baxtiar, who appears with his wife and children in the video. His brother reposted the video on Twitter , where it garnered more than 1.3 million views."Come on, swim over there, it’s deeper!” says one adult, coaxing one of the tiny children.“It’s ok, swim, swim!” another says.The family is speaking Sorani, a Kurdish dialect. They laugh as one of the children takes a tumble. When a projectile suddenly lands near one of them, they start screaming again and again “Get out of here!”Our team of journalists verified the video and determined that it was indeed filmed in this village, namely because of a unique, blue building. Kurdish news channels also filmed the same spot a few hours after the airstrike. The family also sent our team the original video file, which includes metadata confirming the date and the location where it was filmed.